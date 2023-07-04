Good morning! Today I take over the hallowed tradition of writing The Daily Chase. I follow in the footsteps of former and current colleagues, and with each new writer, comes a new style. If you enjoy it, please get in touch on Twitter or Instagram @BayStreetAmber. If you don’t, please tweet the @BNNBloomberg account of which I have no access. And of course the assignment begins the first day of a shortened week on both sides of the border, with the U.S. markets closed today. Nevertheless, we shall press on.

5 things to know today:

The back half begins: For Canadian investors it is a chance to start thinking about the back half of the year. In the first half, there was really not much to celebrate. The Toronto Stock Exchange has put up a year-to-date gain of just under 4 per cent. That pales in comparison to the S&P 500 (+16 per cent). The NASDAQ is the showstopper with a gain of more than 30 per cent so far in 2023 – the best return since 1983 (sorry to age you, but that was 40 years ago). The best performing asset class? Bitcoin (+88 per cent). Our Paul Bagnell will be on deck today breaking down the best and the worst so far this year.

Reserve Bank of Australia pauses: The on-again off-again relationship with higher interest rates is evident around the world. After hiking interest rates twice in a row, the Reserve Bank of Australia opted for a pause this time around. In most G7 economies, inflation is running above target even with unprecedented rate hikes. Why? Maybe because we haven’t even really felt the effect of the first rate hike. Conventional wisdom says the lag between a rate hike and feeling the effect is 18 months. So we could start to feel the pinch somewhere in the fall.

Oil looks for a floor: There's a modest move higher in oil right now as Saudi Arabia and Russia made moves to lower oil production amidst a sluggish demand backdrop. This was announced over the weekend and yesterday oil traded below US$70. But on second thought, today, oil is moving higher on confidence these production cuts put some sort of floor under oil.

Jobs data to end the week: While it may be a slow start to the trading week, it will end on a feverish note with job numbers on both sides of the border. In Canada, we are expecting job growth to resume and about 20,000 new jobs to have been added in June. Canada unexpectedly lost jobs in May for the first time in nine months. In the U.S., economists expects 225,000 new jobs, which would be the slowest pace since March.

Dock workers still on strike: A strike by 7,400 dock workers including at Canada’s largest port continues for a fourth day. Members of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union walked off the job on Saturday. The longer this goes on, the more damage to the economy and to supply chains. Estimates suggests $1 billion a day in trade is at risk.