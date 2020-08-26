Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

Royal Bank of Canada beat profit estimates by a wide margin in its latest quarter thanks to record performance from the bank’s capital markets unit. Earnings from that division soared 45 per cent year-over-year to a new record, thanks in large part to fixed income trading operations. It was a less rosy picture in RBC’s other core units, as profit fell in personal and commercial banking as well as wealth management. Both divisions were weighed down by provisions for credit losses. But even on that front, there’s a glass half-full view as RBC’s total set-asides for bad loans fell sharply from the previous quarter.

It was a similar story for National Bank of Canada this morning, as the Montreal-based lender also beat profit expectations amid a sequential drop in provisions for loan losses.

CORPORATE CANADA’S GLASS CEILING

BNN Bloomberg's Jon Erlichman has done a deep dive on the executive and governance ranks of the TSX’s most influential companies. What he discovered is being described as “alarming” and “abysmal”: just two of those 100 companies have a female CEO, and the numbers in the boardroom aren’t much better. Watch for his feature on BNNBloomberg.ca as Corporate Canada comes under scrutiny for slow progress in bolstering diversity on multiple fronts.

CARNEY JOINING BROOKFIELD

Ex-Bank of Canada and Bank of England governor is joining Brookfield Asset Management to spearhead the conglomerate’s expansion into ESG funds. As first reported by our Bloomberg News partners, Brookfield is planning “to develop a group of funds that try to marry positive social and environmental outcomes with strong investment returns” – and it views Carney as the ideal candidate to lead that mission thanks to his rolodex. Carney has also been named vice chair of BAM.

STORM WATCH

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said this morning it expects Laura to “rapidly strengthen to a Category 4 hurricane” as it moves toward the Louisiana coast. Even so, the price of West Texas Intermediate crude oil is flat this morning. We’ll monitor developments.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-We’re seeing another warning today about the future of local news in this country. The Canadian Association of Broadcasters has released a report cautioning that hundreds of stations could close over the next three years as COVID-19 “accelerates the economic erosion of the industry.” The report indicates 2,000 jobs could be lost at private radio stations in Canada. (Standard disclosure: BNN Bloomberg is owned by Bell Media, which owns many local tv and radio stations. And Bell Media senior counsel Lenore Gibson is chair of CAB).

-The Canadian Chamber of Commerce is warning up to 60 per cent of restaurants in this country could go under within three months. That’s based on a survey conducted in coordination with Statistics Canada.

-More COVID-19 Impact: the World Economic Forum announced today it is postponing the 2021 Davos summit to the summer, rather than standard winter scheduling.

-Teck Resources is apparently letting bygones be bygones. The miner late yesterday announced a new (non binding) term sheet with Westshore Terminals for coal shipments after their existing contract ends in March. Recall that in January, Teck CEO Don Lindsay blasted Westshore, accusing it of “monopolistic pricing practices.”

-Salesforce.com shares are surging in pre-market trading after the cloud-based software giant (and soon-to-be Dow 30 component) reported a 29-per-cent surge in second-quarter revenue and raised its full-year revenue forecast.

-Nordstrom shares are falling in pre-market trading after the retailer swung to a loss while reporting a 53 per cent slide in second-quarter sales.

-Another big tech name is on its way to public markets: Palantir Technologies filed paperwork yesterday for a direct listing on the NYSE. The data-mining software specialist was co-founded by Peter Thiel, and boasts about customers including “the United States and its allies around the world” in its filing.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable data: StatsCan's monthly estimate of business openings and closings, U.S. durable goods orders

-Notable earnings: Royal Bank of Canada (8 a.m. ET conference call), National Bank (1 p.m. ET conference call)

-9:00 a.m. ET: Parliamentary Budget Officer releases costing note on COVID-19 special payment to individuals receiving disability supports

-10:00 a.m. ET: Bank of Canada senior deputy governor Carolyn Wilkins delivers opening remarks at BoC workshop

-11:00 a.m. ET: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes announcement and holds media avail in Toronto

