Traders and investment bankers are asserting themselves as the stars for Canada’s largest banks while the fallout from COVID-19 weighs on other units. Royal Bank of Canada beat fourth-quarter profit estimates by a wide margin today, thanks largely to a 44-per-cent surge in earnings from capital markets operations. It is a continuation of a theme – likewise for sequential declines in loan loss provisions – that we saw play out yesterday when BMO and Scotia opened year-end reporting season. National Bank also reported this morning; in its case, it was a messy end to the year as a number of one-time items resulted in a 19-per-cent drop in net income (though the bank exceeded estimates on an adjusted basis). Paul Bagnell will walk us through all the details that matter today.

U.K. TAKES LEAD IN VACCINE RACE

The COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech will start being administered in the United Kingdom next week after that country’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency cleared the product for use. Next up, a committee will release final guidance on who is first in line to be vaccinated. And the rest of the Western world will be watching as global collaboration in the development and data-review process runs the risk of evolving into a competition for access to doses.

OPEC+ SUSPENSE

West Texas Intermediate and Brent crude prices are little changed this morning despite high-stakes talks playing out behind the scenes among OPEC and its allies. A crucial decision on whether to stick with a production hike scheduled to take effect next month was punted to tomorrow amid what our Bloomberg News partners report as a dispute between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

-Home sales cooled in Vancouver last month, with the regional real estate board reporting a 16.9 per cent sequential drop in activity as 3,064 properties traded hands in November. That was, however, almost 23 per cent above year-ago levels.

-Dozens of retail industry leaders have published an open letter calling on the Ontario government to let all stores open, while imposing a 25 per cent cap on capacity for so-called non-essential businesses.

-Superlatives flowed freely in the announcement late yesterday that Salesforce.com is buying Slack Technologies in a US$27.7-billion move that underscores the seismic shift in the way we work. Marc Benioff called it "a match made in heaven," while Slack's Canadian co-founder, Stewart Butterfield, dubbed it "the most strategic combination in the history of software”

-Lightspeed is staking more of its future growth on restaurants, notwithstanding the pandemic’s devastating impact on the sector. The Montreal-based point-of-sale service provider announced late yesterday it is buying Rhode Island-based Upserve for $430 million in cash and stock.

-Sun Life Financial announced today its president and CEO, Dean Connor, will retire in August. The insurer is promoting EVP and CFO Kevin Strain into the top roles.

-CannTrust Holdings is back in business – announcing this morning that two of its recreational pot brands will be available for purchase next month. The company is still operating under credit protection as it attempts to rebound from its checkered history with unlicensed production.

-Notable earnings: Royal Bank of Canada (6 a.m. ET release, 8 a.m. ET call), National Bank of Canada (6:30 a.m. ET release, 1 p.m. ET call)

-10:00 a.m. ET: U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin address U.S. House Financial Services Committee

-2:00 p.m. ET U.S. Federal Reserve releases Beige Book

