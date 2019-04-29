The parent company of Tim Hortons has missed analysts’ expectations by three cents in the first quarter. And comparable sales at its coffee and doughnut chain have posted an unexpected drop. Restaurant Brands International says the decline is mainly due to currency exchange issues and the refranchising of stores.

TOYOTA EXPECTED TO BOOST INVESTMENT IN CANADA

Ontario’s ailing auto sector is expected to get some relief today. Toyota Canada is anticipated to announce production of one or more new models for its Cambridge, Ont. manufacturing plant. Last year, the Japanese automaker invested $1.4 billion in its Cambridge and Woodstock factories providing them with the flexibility to change production models.

OTTAWA DROPS TRADE ACTION ON FIVE FOREIGN STEEL PRODUCTS

Finance Minister Bill Morneau has ended the safeguards introduced on a handful of foreign steel imports including concrete reinforcing bar, energy tubular products, hot-rolled sheet, pre-painted steel and wire rod ends. The measures were put in place to help protect against foreign steel being dumped in the Canadian market, now only heavy plate and stainless steel wire will continue to be protected. The director of the United Steelworkers Ken Neumann has said “thousands of jobs across the country are now at risk due to the Trudeau government's failure to maintain safeguards protecting Canada's steel sector from a surge in foreign imports.” The federal government is starting a month-long consultation period with the industry and employees to help gauge what further protections are needed.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-Shares of Disney are trading higher in pre-market after its Marvel Studios’ new action movie “Avengers: Endgame” smashed world-wide box office records with a billion-dollar debut this weekend.

-Oil prices continue to trade lower after U.S. President Trump said on Friday he called on OPEC members to raise output to help soften the impact of U.S. sanctions against Iran

-Spotify Q1 revenue and monthly active users top expectations

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable earnings: CN Rail, Restaurant Brands, CannaRoyalty, First Quantum Minerals, Alphabet

-1:00 p.m. ET: PM Justin Trudeau and President of Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada Fred Volf will visit with employees at the Cambridge Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada plant and make an announcement

-Boeing AGM

Every morning BNN Bloomberg's Managing Editor Noah Zivitz writes a ‘chase note’ to BNN Bloomberg's editorial staff listing the stories and events that will be in the spotlight that day. Today's note was written by Senior Producer Alicia Harvey. Have it delivered to your inbox before the trading day begins by heading to www.bnnbloomberg.ca/subscribe.