It's shaping up to be a glum end to the week on equity markets. U.S. futures are pointing to a lower open when the bells ring at 9:30 a.m. EDT, following their European counterparts lower. It's been more of the same in terms of what's been weighing on sentiment, with concerns over rising interest rates and growing fears of a global recession weighing on risk assets.

TWITTER TUMBLES AS U.S. REPORTEDLY EYES MUSK DEALS

Shares of Twitter fell as much as 16 per cent in the premarket after a report revealed U.S. officials are discussing subjecting some of Elon Musk's deals to a national security review. Our Bloomberg partners are reporting that officials have grown uncomfortable with some of Musk's recent threats to stop supplying Starlink satellite services to Ukraine and for what they see as an increasingly pro-Kremlin stance due to a series of tweets. That could cause them to scrutinize more of his business deals, including the pending US$44 billion acquisition of Twitter.

INTERFOR TEMPORARILY CURTAILING PRODUCTION

Interfor is temporarily curtailing 17 per cent of its production – or about 200 million board feet – in the fourth quarter in the face of lower lumber prices and weak demand. Interfor plans to spread the curtailments across its operating segments – the company is actually more weighted to the United States, which accounts for about 63 per cent of its production – as it looks to match output with that weaker demand. The company says it expects to return to regular production levels at the start of 2023, but will be keeping a close eye on whether market conditions improve before making a final call.



MORE AD WOES FOR CORUS

We'll be keeping a close eye on shares of Corus Entertainment today after the company swung to an adjuster per-share loss in its fiscal fourth quarter, missing analyst estimates. Revenue at the media entertainment firm – think HGTV, Global and The Food Network – fell six per cent in the quarter as advertising dollars proved elusive. Corus also booked a $350 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge in the quarter.



OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Shares of Snap Inc. cratered in premarket trading – falling by as much as 27 per cent – after the social media company reported its slowest sales growth on record.

Don't look now, but yields on the U.S. 10-year briefly topped 4.28 per cent in early trading, the highest level since 2007.

Shares of American Express are under some pressure in the premarket – down about four per cent at last check – after the company's full year earnings per share forecast came in shy of analyst estimates

A division of WiLAN has entered a licensing agreement with Micron for the use of some of WiLAN's semiconductor memory technology patents. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS