North America's major stock indices closed lower for a fourth straight session on Monday as concerns over a looming recession topped optimism for a year-end rally. Today, there may not be any relief in sight as U.S. futures waver and investors digest a surprise move by the Bank of Japan to widen its cap on 10-year government bond yields to move up and down 50-basis points, a move designed to address the rising cost of monetary easing. The move sparked a sell-off in bonds and stocks around the world.

MAGNA TO BUY VEONEER ACTIVE SAFETY BUSINESS

Magna International has inked a deal that will help it strengthen its portfolio of self-driving technology. The Canadian auto parts maker is spending US$1.5 billion to buy Veoneer Active Safety from investment firm SSW Partners. The cash deal is expected to close near mid-year 2023.

OIL PRICES JUMP

The price of West Texas Intermediate is trading higher this morning above the US$76 a barrel mark on the prospect of a boost in demand out of the world’s top crude oil importer despite a renewed increase in coronavirus cases. The decision to lift its strict restrictions has led to a surge in COVID cases but China has vowed to provide support for its economy. The commodity is also getting a boost from continued disruption in the United States and the weaker American dollar.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Shares of Imperial Oil will be acstock to watch today after the company said it will spend about $1.7 billion on capital projects in 2023, which is more than analysts had anticipated.

Canfor Pulp Products has announced the immediate curtailment of its Intercontinental Pulp Mill, which is located in Prince George, BC. According to the company the move is due to a lack of fibre supply as a result of sawmill restrictions in BC. The downtime is expected to be in place for four weeks.

General Mills has topped analyst expectations in the second-quarter thanks to higher prices. The company has also raised its full-year forecast.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS