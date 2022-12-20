22m ago
The Daily Chase: Recession fears weigh on investors; Magna to buy Veoneer for US$1.5B
North America's major stock indices closed lower for a fourth straight session on Monday as concerns over a looming recession topped optimism for a year-end rally. Today, there may not be any relief in sight as U.S. futures waver and investors digest a surprise move by the Bank of Japan to widen its cap on 10-year government bond yields to move up and down 50-basis points, a move designed to address the rising cost of monetary easing. The move sparked a sell-off in bonds and stocks around the world.
MAGNA TO BUY VEONEER ACTIVE SAFETY BUSINESS
Magna International has inked a deal that will help it strengthen its portfolio of self-driving technology. The Canadian auto parts maker is spending US$1.5 billion to buy Veoneer Active Safety from investment firm SSW Partners. The cash deal is expected to close near mid-year 2023.
OIL PRICES JUMP
The price of West Texas Intermediate is trading higher this morning above the US$76 a barrel mark on the prospect of a boost in demand out of the world’s top crude oil importer despite a renewed increase in coronavirus cases. The decision to lift its strict restrictions has led to a surge in COVID cases but China has vowed to provide support for its economy. The commodity is also getting a boost from continued disruption in the United States and the weaker American dollar.
OTHER NOTABLE STORIES
- Shares of Imperial Oil will be acstock to watch today after the company said it will spend about $1.7 billion on capital projects in 2023, which is more than analysts had anticipated.
- Canfor Pulp Products has announced the immediate curtailment of its Intercontinental Pulp Mill, which is located in Prince George, BC. According to the company the move is due to a lack of fibre supply as a result of sawmill restrictions in BC. The downtime is expected to be in place for four weeks.
- General Mills has topped analyst expectations in the second-quarter thanks to higher prices. The company has also raised its full-year forecast.
NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS
- Notable data: Retail Sales, New Housing Price Index, Monthly Credit Aggregates, U.S. Housing Starts, U.S. Building Permits
- Notable earnings: General Mills, Nike, FedEx, Blackberry