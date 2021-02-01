Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

The retail investor revolt remains the story. Today, we’re seeing silver prices surge as Reddit traders turn their attention to the metal. Meanwhile, last I looked, there were eight stocks subjected to trading restrictions on the Robinhood app and the pre-market moves in those names was mixed (Gamestop being little changed, while AMC Entertainment was up almost 20 per cent). We’ll track all the day’s moves and go in-depth on the shifting landscape for short sellers when Muddy Waters Research’s Carson Block joins Bloomberg Markets at 1:40 p.m.

IN CONVERSATION WITH THE TRANSPORT MINISTER

Omar Alghabra joined us this morning on all the hot topics that are dominating his time in the early days of his tenure as transport minister. On the issue of the new rules that were announced last week, Alghabra said "realistically, it might take a couple weeks" for the new mandatory COVID testing measures to be implemented. He also acknowledged that announcement — including suspending sun destination service — is "adding an extra sense of urgency" to negotiating aid for the airlines. Check out the interview at BNNBloomberg.ca if you missed it live.

YOUR MONEY MONTH

The BNN Bloomberg annual tradition returns as we aim to help you make the smartest money decisions possible as the RRSP contribution deadline looms (March 1 for the 2020 tax year). We’ll lay the groundwork with personal finance expert and former BNN host Bruce Sellery at 4:30 p.m.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

- Former Bank of Canada Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins is making her transition to the private sector. Early this morning, Intact Financial announced Wilkins has been appointed to its board of directors.

- TFI International has done another deal. Today, the Canadian trucking and logistics firm announced it’s buying Fleetway Transport – which, according to a release, generated $25 million in revenue last year.

- The Wall Street Journal is reporting Exxon Mobil and Chevron held preliminary merger talks last year. According to the report, the talks aren’t ongoing but could eventually be revived. Shares in both companies are trading modestly higher in the pre-market.

- U.S. President Joe Biden will meet with 10 Republican senators today who’ve banded together on an alternate COVID-19 relief package that’s estimated to carry a total cost of US$600 billion, which will test the president’s desire to reach across the aisle when we know he’s eyeing a much larger US$1.9-trillion bundle.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

- Notable data: ISM U.S. manufacturing index

- Highly Affected Sectors Credit Availability Program opens for applications

- Air Canada resumes 737 Max service on select flights TORONTO and Halifax, Montreal, Ottawa, Edmonton, Winnipeg

- 11 a.m. ET: White House COVID-19 Response Team hold press briefing

- 12:30 p.m. ET: White House press briefing

- 5 p.m. ET: U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris meet in the Oval Office with Republican senators about relief package