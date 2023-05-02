Tim Hortons-parent company Restaurant Brands International reported first-quarter earnings and revenue that topped analysts’ expectations. Sales surged at Tim Hortons with same-store sales up 13.8 per cent during the quarter. Sales also climbed at the company’s other well known chains including Burger King, Popeyes and Firehouse Subs – the latest addition to its portfolio. We’ll get more details when we hear from Restaurant Brands Executive Chairman Patrick Doyle at 1:40pm EDT.

FUTURES FLAT AHEAD OF FED MEETING

U.S. futures are mixed as traders wait for the Federal Reserve’s rate decision tomorrow. A quarter point increase is expected on Wednesday – the 10th in a row over the past year, but investors will be focused on signs from the central bank that it is prepared to move to the sidelines.

BLACKBERRY CONSIDERS BREAKUP OF BUSINESSES

Shares of BlackBerry are trading higher in the pre-market after it revealed it’s exploring a potential breakup of the company. In a statement released after hours on Monday, CEO John Chen said, “The review aims to identify and evaluate opportunities to further enhance shareholder value.”

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Bloomberg is reporting that Morgan Stanley is preparing to eliminate about 3,000 jobs from its global workforce by the end of this quarter.

Shares of Chegg are down more than 40 per cent ahead of the opening bells after the company warned that students are turning to OpenAi’s ChatGPT for help studying — which is impacting its efforts to add new customers.

BP Plc. topped first-quarter expectations, recovering from a record loss one year ago after it pulled its operations in Russia. The company left its quarterly dividend unchanged and said it would pare back share repurchases.

HSBC is buying back as much as US$2 billion of stock after posting first-quarter results that topped analyst expectations.

DuPont has agreed to buy Spectrum Plastics Group from AEA Investors for US$1.72 billion.

The New York Times is reporting Vice is preparing to file for bankruptcy after struggling to find a buyer this year, the company was once valued at US$5.7 billion.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS