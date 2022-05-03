May 3, 2022
The Daily Chase: Restaurant Brands tops Q1 expectations; Nutrien boosts profit outlook
Restaurant Brands has topped profit and revenue expectations in the first quarter. Strong sales at its Burger King chain helped to offset a decline at Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen – the only chain in the company’s portfolio to report same-store sales declines. Meanwhile, same-store sales at Tim Hortons grew by 10 per cent in Canada as COVID related restrictions were lifted and people returned to the coffee chain.
NUTRIEN BOOSTS PROFIT OUTLOOK
Nutrien will be a stock to watch after the company boosted its outlook for profit growth and potash sales. Fertilizer prices have surged and the global supply crunch in crop nutrients has deepened since the invasion in Ukraine. Sanctions against Belarus and Russia, which account for almost 40 per cent of global potash production and exports, have disrupted supplies that were already tight.
'LET HER FINISH'
OTHER NOTABLE STORIES
- TMX Group topped expectations in the first quarter with the bottom line getting a boost from the revaluation of its interest in BOX Holdings
- Strong sales of its COVID vaccine helped Pfizer top Wall Street estimates in the first quarter
- BP is boosting its share buybacks by US$2.5 billion in the second quarter of 2022 after easily topping analysts profit expectations in Q1, even though the company took a big hit after divesting its almost 20 per cent stake in Russian oil producer Rosneft after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine
