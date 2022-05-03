Restaurant Brands has topped profit and revenue expectations in the first quarter. Strong sales at its Burger King chain helped to offset a decline at Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen – the only chain in the company’s portfolio to report same-store sales declines. Meanwhile, same-store sales at Tim Hortons grew by 10 per cent in Canada as COVID related restrictions were lifted and people returned to the coffee chain.

NUTRIEN BOOSTS PROFIT OUTLOOK

Nutrien will be a stock to watch after the company boosted its outlook for profit growth and potash sales. Fertilizer prices have surged and the global supply crunch in crop nutrients has deepened since the invasion in Ukraine. Sanctions against Belarus and Russia, which account for almost 40 per cent of global potash production and exports, have disrupted supplies that were already tight.

'LET HER FINISH'

Don’t miss Andrew Bell’s interview with former PepsiCo Chair and CEO Indra Nooyi where they discuss unconscious bias in the boardroom and how leaders today can work towards putting an end to it. From Nooyi’s greatest achievement while at the helm of the consumer giant to what she believes is necessary to keep “wicked smart” women in the workforce, catch the full interview today on The Close at 4:30 p.m. ET.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

TMX Group topped expectations in the first quarter with the bottom line getting a boost from the revaluation of its interest in BOX Holdings

topped expectations in the first quarter with the bottom line getting a boost from the revaluation of its interest in BOX Holdings Strong sales of its COVID vaccine helped Pfizer top Wall Street estimates in the first quarter

top Wall Street estimates in the first quarter BP is boosting its share buybacks by US$2.5 billion in the second quarter of 2022 after easily topping analysts profit expectations in Q1, even though the company took a big hit after divesting its almost 20 per cent stake in Russian oil producer Rosneft after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS