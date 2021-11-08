Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

Rogers Communications Inc. has accepted the British Columbia Supreme Court decision Friday that validated Edward Rogers’ overhaul of the company’s board of directors. The decision not to appeal was announced in a brief statement last night, and forces us to wonder how soon Mr. Rogers might aim to implement the management changes that court filings made clear he had his eye on; most notably, his desire to oust Chief Executive Officer Joe Natale. On that front, in a statement late Friday, Mr. Rogers simply said “Mr. Natale remains CEO and a director of Rogers Communications and has the board’s support.” Meanwhile, RBC Capital Markets Analyst Drew McReynolds upgraded Shaw Communications to Outperform from Sector Perform today, saying the lack of an appeal by RCI means legwork to close the $20-billion Shaw deal can continue “unencumbered.”

Sidebar observation: as of early this morning, RCI’s website still didn’t include biography information for two of Mr. Rogers’ hand-picked directors: Dream CEO Michael Cooper and Brookfield veteran Jack Cockwell. Cooper, by the way, is joining us this afternoon to discuss Dream Office REIT’s latest results and outlook.

MACKLEM AIMS TO EASE INFLATION FEARS

The governor of the Bank of Canada doesn’t want households to worry about runaway prices even as inflation sits at an 18-year high. “I do want to assure Canadians that we are going to keep inflation under control. … We have the tools, we have the mandate, and we will be – we have been – and we will be adjusting our tools to bring inflation back to target,” he told CTV Question Period Host Evan Solomon in an interview that aired yesterday. As for the obsession with finding one word to define today’s price pressures? “I don’t know exactly what the right word is,” Macklem said. “It’s probably something like, you know, transitory, but not short lived”

SUN LIFE RAISING DIVIDEND

Similar to Manulife Financial last week, Sun Life today announced a supplementary dividend of 11 cents per share that’ll be tacked on to its December payment to shareholders, which will be 20 per cent higher than the previous dividend. All this because of OSFI dropping its pandemic-era prohibition on dividend hikes and share buybacks. Sun Life CEO Kevin Strain joins us at 10:10 a.m.

SURVEY SAYS…

Here’s a headline for the ages from the Bloomberg terminal: “ELON MUSK SHOULD SELL 10% OF HIS TESLA STAKE, TWITTER POLL SAYS”. And with that, it appears the chief executive officer of Tesla will shed a stake in the vehicle maker that’s worth almost US$21 billion (based on Friday’s closing price and his most recently reported ownership position of 170.5 million shares) after turning to the Twitter masses for help with wealth planning. Lots to consider here, from the impact for other shareholders, to the message it sends about America’s tax regime, to the reminder that Elon Musk is no ordinary executive, to the case study in Twitter as a mighty powerful platform.

MARKET WATCH

The S&P/TSX Composite Index and the three major U.S. markets all closed at record highs on Friday. This morning, futures are pointing to a mixed open in a lighter week for major U.S. earnings and ahead of inflation data in the days ahead. Helping to frame today’s session: the price of West Texas Intermediate crude oil is inching higher in early trading; but it could be worse for consumers: the energy minister from the United Arab Emirates said overnight he thinks prices could be “double or triple” current levels if not for OPEC+. Also, the U.S. House of Representatives approved the US$550-billion infrastructure plan, paving the way for a potentially even bumpier road ahead for U.S President Joe Biden’s US$1.75-trillion social spending package.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

There was some encouraging news out of the world’s second-largest economy over the weekend as exports from China rose more than expected with a year-over-year gain of 27.1 per cent in October.

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway was sitting on a record US$149.2 billion in cash, equivalents and short-term investments in U.S. Treasury bills at the end of the third quarter. In the absence of another elephant-sized deal, the conglomerate bought back US$7.6 billion of its own shares during a quarter that saw Berkshire's net income fall by two-thirds to US$10.34 billion amid a sharp drop in paper gains on investments.

Some activity in the pot market this morning. Curaleaf announced it’s paying US$286 million in cash and stock to acquire multi-state operator Tryke Companies. And Aurora Cannabis said its Dutch subsidiary will help Growery B.V. finance construction of a new facility.

The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is in a consortium that has agreed to buy McAfee for US$12 billion.

Open Text announced this morning it’s buying Nasdaq-listed Zix Corp. for US$8.50 per share.

Investors are one step closer to being able to invest in Economical Insurance. After a protracted demutualization process, the insurer announced today that its newly created parent company, Definity Financial Corp., has filed to go public with the initial price range set at $19.00 to $22.00 per share.

