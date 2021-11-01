Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

The dispute that has seen two groups claim to be the rightful board of directors of Rogers Communications Inc. heads to the B.C. Supreme Court today. Justice Shelley Fitzpatrick will hear Edward Rogers’ petition to confirm his hand-picked board that he says was legitimately put in place after he availed himself of his power as chair of the Rogers Control Trust. The outcome could decide CEO Joe Natale’s future with the company – right as it’s trying to close the planned $20-billion takeover of Shaw Communications.

Paul Bagnell is on the ground in Vancouver and will bring us details throughout the day on air and at BNNBloomberg.ca; and we’ll have insight from investors, as well as legal and governance experts.

G20 LIMPS INTO COP26

U.S. President Joe Biden called out China, Russia and Saudi Arabia yesterday for dragging their feet on measures to address climate change, saying in his closing news conference at the G20 summit that they “basically didn’t up show up.” The group of 20 failed to deliver ambitious new climate targets, instead saying they “acknowledge the key relevance” of achieving net-zero emissions “by or around mid-century.” They also said all the right things (minus concrete plans) about the desirability of limiting the average temperature increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius. There was one firm policy action related to climate: the group said they’ll stop subsidizing new offshore coal power generation by the end of this year. Much will be said this week about finance’s role in securing a cleaner future; on that front, if you missed it, check out Jameson’s deep dive on the burgeoning market for sustainability-linked loans.

CATALYSTS AHEAD

The U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy announcement on Wednesday is this week’s main event; we’ve also got Canadian and U.S. jobs on Friday to look forward to. We’ll set the scene for the events with market moving potential. Will also point out here that monthly home sales figures from Canada’s largest housing markets will be released this week.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Barclays has replaced Jes Staley as CEO amid a regulatory probe into his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. Staley is being replaced by Head of Global Markets C.S. Venkatakrishnan

Novavax confirmed this morning that it formally applied to Health Canada for authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine. Canada has an agreement in place to purchase up to 76 million doses. Novavax shares have been up more than 10 per cent in pre-market trading. (NOTE: We’ll chase the company)

China’s Chifeng Jilong Gold Mining has agreed to buy TSX-listed Golden Star Resources for US$470 million in cash (US$3.91 per share).

The United States and European Union reached a truce on steel and aluminum tariffs this weekend, and we’re already seeing a market impact: shares in Harley-Davidson are climbing in pre-market trading after the company scrubbed its previous warning that it could face up to US$225 million in tariff expenses next year.

Organigram said this morning that one of British American Tobacco’s two nominees to its board of directors (Jeyan Heper) has resigned. The pot producer also said its domestic market share rose to 7.7 per cent last month from 3.9 per cent at the start of this year.

The Green Organic Dutchman today announced it’s buying Galaxie Brands Corp. for $21 million in a deal that TGOD is touting as an opportunity to expand in edibles and bolster its distribution capacity.

Lithium Americas announced this morning that it had submitted an unconditional offer to buy Millennial Lithium for $4.70 in (almost all) stock and (some) cash in a move that’s all about future growth in Argentina. Lithium Americas said Millennial has deemed its offer a “superior proposal” to an existing all-cash deal with Contemporary Amperex Technology that’s worth $3.85 per share.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS