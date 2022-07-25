Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

This is going to be a pivotal week for Rogers Communications. First, its chief executive will face politicians today on the House Industry Committee who want more insight into the network outage earlier this month and what will be done to avoid a recurrence. Chief Executive Officer Tony Staffieri confirmed in a statement yesterday that Rogers will separate its wireless and internet network to avoid another domino effect; he also pledged $10 billion of investments over the next three years to shore up network reliability. After today’s date with lawmakers, the focus turns back to the investment community with an earnings release and conference call Wednesday. And then Rogers will have to deal with the July 31 outside date to either close or extend the timeline for its $20-billion takeover of Shaw Communications.

MARKET WATCH

This week may well start in wait-and-see mode ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve rate decision and Chair Jerome Powell’s news conference Wednesday afternoon, plus a slew of major U.S. tech earnings in the days ahead. Of note for the S&P/TSX Composite Index: most of the major commodities have been trading narrowly in positive territory this morning. On Friday, the TSX’s winning streak was snapped, largely thanks to Shopify. And on that note, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets warned today that Shopify and Nuvei’s shares could be most vulnerable heading into second-quarter reporting season.

A BIT OF TRAVEL RELIEF

In this summer of misery at Canadian airports, there’s one less thing for travellers to worry about — at least tentatively. WestJet and Unifor last night announced a preliminary agreement on a new labour deal for certain workers in Calgary and Vancouver. The union had warned that those employees at the airports in Calgary and Vancouver could have walked off the job as early as July 27. Separately, Unifor is calling on Transport Canada and the Competition Bureau to ensure job protection as a condition for approving WestJet’s takeover of Sunwing (that’s a different tone than in March, when Unifor cheered the deal).

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Aris Gold, whose board of directors reads like a who’s who in Canadian mining, has agreed to a takeover by GCM Mining in an all-stock, no-premium deal that the parties say will create the largest gold company in Colombia.

TC Energy announced Saturday that its Keystone pipeline system had resumed normal operations, almost a week after it had to reduce shipments due to power supply problems in South Dakota, which local law enforcement told our CTV News colleagues was caused by vandalism.

Lawyers for Voyager Digital blasted a financial rescue plan proposed by Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX and Alameda Ventures. In a court filing (reminder that Voyager is in Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection), the lawyers argued the restructuring plan is “a low-ball bid dressed up as a white knight rescue plan.”

We’re going to watch shares in Stelco Holdings today after the Hamilton, Ont.-based steel maker warned its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization will be “materially” lower, on a sequential basis, in the third quarter, with even softer results anticipated in the fourth quarter after the recent weakening in steel prices.

We’re also watching AutoCanada today after the operator of dealerships said it expects to post $1.7 billion in revenue for its second quarter — the average analyst estimate is almost $1.6 billion. AutoCanada also said it’s going to take a $10-million writedown on its inventory of used vehicles in the quarter due to “the changing macro environment.”

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS