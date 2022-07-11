Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

There’s no telling how long the recovery effort will take for Rogers Communications. We’re not just talking about the recovery in terms of reconnecting all the customers who were cut off from the digital world Friday and into the weekend (as of the latest update yesterday, Rogers said there are still “intermittent challenges” for some users). We’re also talking about the recovery in the world of public opinion, and what seems like a more intense level of scrutiny after Innovation, Science and Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne decried the network failure – which Rogers CEO Tony Staffieri said Saturday had been traced to routers that malfunctioned after a maintenance updated in the core network – as “unacceptable.” He’s also one of two final regulatory parties who will decide the fate of Rogers’ planned $20-billion takeover of Shaw Communications. A spokesperson for Champagne said the minister is meeting today with Staffieri and the CEOs of other major telecoms. Dave will be on top of all the latest developments and reaction.

SUNCOR HUNTS FOR NEW CEO

Suncor Energy is conducting a global search for its next chief executive after announcing late Friday that Mark Little had left the company by mutual agreement. That news came one day after another fatality at one of the company’s mines. While the tragedy wasn’t specifically cited, Suncor’s chair said in a release there’s a “critical need for change” to achieve “safety and operational excellence.” Randy Ollenberger from BMO Capital Markets will share his thoughts with us at 9:40 a.m. ET. And we’ll keep in mind that safety problems were cited by Elliott Management when it announced an activism campaign targeting Suncor, where board and management changes were on its wish list.

MUSK TRYING TO SCRAP TWITER TAKEOVER

Lawyers are now in the driver’s seat after Elon Musk’s lawyer notified Twitter’s chief legal officer in a letter Friday that the billionaire tycoon is pulling the plug on his US$44-billion takeover of the company. The lawyer claimed a “material breach” of the deal’s contract after Twitter allegedly failed to provide all of the data that Musk requested about spam and bot accounts. Twitter then said Saturday it’s still committed to closing the deal and announced its intent to take this fight to a Delaware court. Today we’ll explore how long the legal fight could last, how low Twitter shares might fall, and what this turmoil will mean for Musk’s reputation. Wedbush Securities Managing Director of Equity Research Dan Ives joins us this morning shortly after 8 a.m. ET.

“NO REPRIEVE” FROM HIGHER RATES

MNP is out with another consumer debt index, predictably suggesting that many Canada are struggling to cope with the rising cost of living. Of all the numbers in the release, this one really leaps out: 27 per cent of respondents said they’ve had to cut back on essentials like food, housing, and utilities. “No matter where Canadians turn, there is no reprieve,” MNP President Grant Bazian said in the release, which lands two days before the Bank of Canada is expected to hike its main interest rates at least three-quarters of a point.

MARKET WATCH

It’s a broadly negative mood across markets today. Most overseas equity indices are trading lower, as are U.S. futures. West Texas Intermediate crude and many other major commodity prices are also in the red. It’s just one input to consider, but there’s renewed concern about COVID-19 cases in China — including in Shanghai, where the local government warned of “very high risks.”

NORD STREAM 1 IN LIMBO

The crucial conduit for natural gas shipments from Russia to Germany is now down for 10 days of maintenance, though there are worries that Russia may not restart the pipeline as scheduled. Amid the heightened concern about energy security across Europe, Canada’s natural resources minister announced in a tweet Saturday night that the feds grated “a time-limited and revocable” permit allowing Siemens to ship turbines for Nord Stream 1 from Montreal to Germany, allowing a workaround to sanctions that had backed Siemens into a corner.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Link Administration Holdings said it is “unable to recommend” the latest takeover offer from Dye & Durham, while stating it is “continuing to engage” with the Canadian cloud-based software provider, which has twice adjusted its offer after agreeing to buy Link for $3.2 billion in December.

Royal Gold announced this morning it’s buying Great Bear Royalties in a $200-million deal. That works out to $6.65 in cash for each Great Bear share, which Royal Gold pointed out is a 43 per cent premium to the 20-day volume weighted average trading price. The primary asset here is a royalty attached to Kinross’s Great Bear project in Red Lake, Ont.

We’re still on strike watch at Via Rail. About 2,000 workers were set to walk off the job at a minute past midnight today if a deal wasn’t reached with the passenger-rail company; however, Unifor announced shortly before midnight that the deadline was being extended to 4pm. Via has warned that a strike would grind its service to a halt.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS