Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

Rogers Communications and Shaw have finally agreed to come together after years of speculation that the two Canadian telecom giants were destined to unite. The $26-billion deal (including debt) is worth $40.50 per share and it’s wrapped in layers of commitments that seem designed to assuage any regulatory or competition concerns. Among the pledges: $2.5 billion to build out 5G capacity in Western Canada; $1 billion to connect rural and Indigenous communities; 3,000 net new jobs; no fee hikes for Freedom Mobile customers for at least three years; maintaining Shaw’s head office in Calgary as a Western Canada HQ for the combined company. Will it be enough to ensure the deal goes through? We’ll have plenty of coverage throughout the day.

MARKET WATCH

Futures are pointing to gains at the start of trading today as the S&P/TSX Composite Index enters this week riding a six-session winning streak after closing at yet another record high on Friday. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average also notched records at the end of last week. Market participants are no doubt looking ahead to the U.S. Federal Reserve’s rate decision and updated forecasts on Wednesday. For now, the 10-year U.S. treasury yield is little changed at 1.625 per cent.

CANACCORD HUNTS RF CAPITAL

Canaccord Genuity Group has pulled back the curtain on its attempt to engage with RF Capital, saying it recently submitted a proposal to acquire its Canadian rival but was swiftly turned away "without reason." The release certainly gives the impression that Canaccord isn’t giving up.CEO Dan Daviau joined BNN Bloomberg shortly after 8 a.m. to discuss the company's next steps.

CHINA BOOMS

China’s economy got out to a roaring start this year, according to data released overnight. Industrial production, retail sales and fixed assets investment all surged more than 30 per cent over the first two months of this year. Of course, we have to keep in mind that a year ago China was the epicenter of the novel coronavirus.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Australia’s Evolution Mining , which is best known in these parts for its acquisition of the Red Lake gold complex from Newmont, is looking to consolidate the region as it agrees to purchase Battle North Gold for $2.65 per share in a deal worth $343 million.

CI Financial is continuing its aggressive U.S. expansion with the purchase of Atlanta-based Brightworth LLC, which has US$4.7 billion in assets.

is continuing its aggressive U.S. expansion with the purchase of Atlanta-based Brightworth LLC, which has US$4.7 billion in assets. S&P Dow Jones Indices announced a bunch of changes to the S&P/TSX Composite Index late Friday. As of next Monday, Lundin Gold is being removed from the index while the following are being added: Acuity Ads, Canaccord Genuity, Denison Mines, Dye & Durham, Endeavour Silver, goeasy, Lithium Americas, NexGen Energy, Organigram, SunOpta, Turquoise Hill, Village Farms and Westport Fuel Systems.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS