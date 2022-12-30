Rogers Communications has cleared a huge hurdle in its $20-billion pursuit of Shaw Communications. The courts have ruled that the competition commissioner Matthew Boswell and his team did not prove the acquisition would cause significant harm to competition in the industry, paving the way for the deal to go through after some seven months of legal grappling. Now, we’re not done yet – Boswell can appeal the decision, and even if he doesn’t, the deal requires approval from the highest levels of government, but rest assured that this is a significant legal victory for Rogers in its plan for telecom consolidation the likes of which we’ve never really seen in this country. (Standard boilerplate disclaimer to add – BNN is owned by BCE through its Bell Media division, and of course, BCE is a competitor to Rogers.)



TC Energy has restarted the ruptured segment of its Keystone pipeline, restoring flows to the key oil storage hub of Cushing, Oklahoma after more than three weeks of disruption. The company says it has completed repairs and has restarted flows in accordance with regulatory approvals, though it’s worth noting that flows had resumed on another leg of the line delivering crude to Patoka, Illinois, earlier this month. It’s a big development for the pipeline, which delivers some 600,000-barrels-a-day of Canadian oil to American markets.

Well, glass half empty, glass half full – the S&P/TSX Composite Index is set to end the year on the back foot, down some eight per cent on the year (that’s the 47th-best performance among 92 global peers, so let’s call it “middling”.) While that’s nothing to write home about, we’ll turn to the glass half full: it could have been worse. South of the border, the S&P 500 is down almost 20 per cent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq is off more than 33 per cent. The narrative is the same across the board – rising rates, recession fears, etc., but Toronto’s benchmark index has been buttressed by firm commodity prices (OK, mostly oil and natural gas,) which has spared it from the ravages that have hit less commodity-dependent indices.

Finally, I'd like to cap off the last newsletter of the year with a thanks to you, the reader and viewer. You're the reason we here at BNN Bloomberg get out of bed every morning to do this job – not a day goes by that we don't appreciate the fact you have many options for your financial news, and we're grateful you make us a part of it. Happy New Year to you and yours, and again, the deepest thanks from the whole team here.



