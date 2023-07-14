Is anyone still using Threads? After a very enthusiastic launch that saw it become the world’s fastest viral app with 100 million sign ups in just five days, I’m not seeing much action. I am back to my Twitter usage. In part because I just can’t keep up with posting on yet another social media app while still attempting to be cogent at my day job. I also have barely any followers so I’m not getting the same notification dopamine hit I get from Twitter. Are you out there? So am I… @BayStreetAmber.

Here are five things you need to know:

Rally mode on: S&P 500 is looking to rally for a fifth day in a row while the TSX is on a three-session hot streak. This has all been induced by cooler inflation readings throughout the week. In fact, as my pal Andrew Brenner at National Alliance notes, the Citi Economic Surprise Index for major economies in the U.S. is now negative – the first time since 2020. Today, import prices in the U.S. fell 6.1 per cent and later this morning we will get a read of consumer inflation expectations with the University of Michigan survey at 10 a.m. EDT. The FANG + Index (which includes NVIDIA, Snowflake, Apple, Amazon, Tesla, you get the gist) closed at an all-time high yesterday and is up 80 per cent so far this year.

NII-ce: U.S. banks are in rally mode after JP Morgan, Citi and Wells Fargo all beat expectations. The stellar metric today is net interest income (NII). Net interest income is the difference between what banks pay on deposits and make on loans. JP Morgan is poised to open at 1.5-year high after net interest income rose 38 per cent excluding the impact of First Republic. It also boosted its forecast for NII to US$87 billion versus street expectations of US$83 billion. Beat earnings, helped by higher net interest income as well as robust capital markets. Equities, fixed income, and investment banking activity all coming in above expectations. We did see a big surge in charge-offs, however, so definitely something to watch for. Wells Fargo earned more net interest income than expected in the second quarter and also boosted the forecast for the same metric for the rest of the year. Shares are up 3.5 per cent in the pre-market. We will watch for CEO commentary about how the economy will unfold from here.

The 13-day strike: The strike by more than 7,000 port workers on the west coast is over. The International Longshore & Warehouse Union and the BC Maritime Employers Association reached a tentative new four-year deal. We don’t yet know what they agreed on, but we do know they can get to work unloading the hundreds of millions of dollars worth of goods that have been sitting on the water.

Telus to come under pressure: Shares of Telus International are down 9 per cent in the pre-market and Telus will also come under pressure at the open. Telus International (the IT services arm of Telus) issued a profit and sales warning yesterday after the close saying customers are pulling back. Their expectations for sales and profit was well below what the street expected. As a result, Telus also lowered their sales and profit forecasts for the year. Also below expectations. Paul Bagnell will be on the file today.

Canopy Growth plunges: Shares of Canopy Growth are plunging nearly 20 per cent in the pre-market. The company announced a debt reduction plan that would see debt cut by $437 million in the next two quarters. How? By hosing equity holders. They are going to issue about 90 million shares, which is about a 20 per cent equity dilution. On top of that, they are issuing debentures that are convertible at a 15 per cent discount to where stock closed yesterday.

Notable Calls

Telus International downgraded at national bank & Citi

On the back of Telus International warning, National Bank and Citi are downgrading the stock. National was surprised by the magnitude of the miss and say they are reluctantly moving to the sidelines.

Microsoft raised to buy at UBS

The analyst is upgrading on cloud stabilization and AI catalysts. The analyst now believes the deep Azure growth deceleration is now moderating and believes now is a good time to get the AI upside as the stock has underperformed recently.

Target $400

Raymond James on homebuilders