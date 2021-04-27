Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

You’d think historic deficits and a debt-to-GDP ratio north of 50 per cent might shake one of the world’s top credit rating agency’s confidence in a country’s outlook. Not so in the case of S&P’s view of Canada, which late yesterday was affirmed at AAA with a stable outlook thanks to this country’s “structural credit strengths”. How do we square that with all the criticism that’s been directed at the feds on this network since last Monday? We’ll attempt to tackle that. On a related note: the federal Liberals have survived a confidence vote on the budget thanks to the NDP’s backing.

BOND KING’S VIEW OF THE WORLD

The Open has DoubleLine Founder and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Gundlach this morning for an interview that promotes itself (we may even ask for his view on Canada). If you miss it live at 10:30 a.m., check it out any time later today at BNNBloomberg.ca

IN CONVERSATION WITH JUSTIN TRUDEAU

The prime minister spoke with Bloomberg Television Anchor Francine Lacqua for Bloomberg’s Green Summit, and took the opportunity to defend this country's climate plan, while simultaneously vouching for the oil sands' efforts to clean up the sector's carbon footprint. We'll have plenty of highlights from that interview throughout the day.

KCS OVERSHADOWS CN’S QUARTER

Canadian National Railway nudged up its full-year profit forecast after reporting flat revenue and adjusted profit in the first quarter. Double-digit revenue gains from intermodal and grain shipments helped mask weakness in all its other major product categories. Let's be honest though, the real story here is all about the battle for Kansas City Southern. And on that front, in a conference call with analysts, one of CN’s executive vice-presidents said “there are no unsolvable regulatory problems.”

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

UBS publicly confirmed today that it also fell victim to the Archegos blow-up. The big Swiss bank disclosed a US$774-million hit to its investment banking operations in the first quarter as a result of its exposure to the U.S. hedge fund. UBS shares have been down as much as 4 per cent this morning.

publicly confirmed today that it also fell victim to the Archegos blow-up. The big Swiss bank disclosed a US$774-million hit to its investment banking operations in the first quarter as a result of its exposure to the U.S. hedge fund. UBS shares have been down as much as 4 per cent this morning. BP is showing a little extra confidence in its outlook as it engineers a green transition and works down its debt load (which stands at US$33 billion compared to US$51 billion a year ago). The global supermajor today confirmed plans to repurchase up to US$500 million of its shares.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS