Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland did not back down yesterday from her stance in the face of an escalating row with Saudi Arabia over human rights. The latest developments include Saudi Arabian Airlines suspending flights to Toronto after earlier putting trade on hold. No word from Ottawa on whether it’s willing to drag its $15-billion combat vehicle contract into the dispute or whether it will turn away from the Saudi oil imported into this country. That’s where we’ll pick up our coverage, and we look forward to speaking with former Foreign Affairs Minister Peter Mackay at 10:00 a.m. ET.

TOP AIMIA SHAREHOLDER BLASTS AIR CANADA OFFER

The chief investment officer of Mittleman Brothers picked apart Air Canada’s attempt to buy Aeroplan in a 3,000-word open letter yesterday that boils down to this: Aimia shouldn’t consider accepting anything less than $1 billion for its core asset. In his letter, Christopher Mittleman dismissed the approach by Air Canada, CIBC, TD and Visa as “coercive”, “misleading”, and in the realm of “ridiculousness”. We’ll continue to follow the bouncing ball on this.

TRUMP TWEETS TARIFF GLEE

Quite the stream of consciousness on tariffs from the American president on Twitter over the weekend. “Tariffs are working far better than anyone ever anticipated,” he wrote, arguing they’ve had a “tremendous positive impact” on the steel industry (no mention of the 133 per cent surge in Russian steel imports in June), and “will make our country much richer” (no mention of the inflationary impact for consumers). We’ll stress test the president’s perspective.

BUCK A BEER

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to fill in some of the blanks on his buck a beer strategy at an event this morning alongside the province’s finance minister and house leader. Cheap booze makes for easy populist politics, but there are plenty of issues to consider about this headline-fetching strategy. Not the least of which: quality control. Then there’s also basic economics (particularly in the midst of a tariff war driving up input costs).

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-Perpetual Energy disclosed late yesterday it has a legal fight on its hands over a 2016 asset sale to now-insolvent Sequoia Resources, whose trustee is seeking to either overturn the deal or have Perpetual pay $217 million in damages. Perpetual says it acted in good faith and will defend itself.

-The Globe and Mail is reporting the Shell-led LNG Canada project won’t get a go-ahead until its backers have clarity on whether imported modules will be exempted from tariffs that could add a billion dollars to the $40-billion project.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable earnings: Linamar, NFI Group, Saputo, AGT Food & Ingredients, Indigo Books & Music, Bausch Health, Walt Disney Co., Snap

-7:00 a.m. ET: Greater Montreal Real Estate Board releases July sales data

-9:30 a.m. ET: Ontario premier makes announcement in Picton alongside Finance Minister Vic Fedeli and House Leader Todd Smith

-1:15 p.m. ET: Finance Minister Bill Morneau meets with business leaders in Mississauga, Ont. (plus media avail)

-7:30 p.m. ET: U.S. President Donald Trump has dinner with business leaders in Bedminster, NJ

Every morning BNN Bloomberg's Managing Editor Noah Zivitz writes a ‘chase note’ to BNN Bloomberg's editorial staff listing the stories and events that will be in the spotlight that day. Have it delivered to your inbox before the trading day begins by heading to www.bnnbloomberg.ca/subscribe.