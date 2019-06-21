Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

The federal government’s delicate balancing act is in renewed focus this morning after the Senate approved Bill C-48, which bans certain tanker traffic off the B.C. coast, and C-69, which overhauls the review process for pipelines and other major infrastructure projects. Coming the same week as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was probably hoping to generate some goodwill by approving the Trans Mountain expansion, the Senate votes triggered a fiery response from Alberta Premier Jason Kenney via Twitter.

CANOPY GROWTH’S LOSS BALLOONS

The pot producer’s shares are drifting lower in pre-market trading after its fiscal fourth-quarter loss widened even as revenue more than quadrupled to $94.1 million. The growth in sales was outpaced by a surge in expenses (+332 per cent), pointing to the high cost of a developing a newly-legalized market. Andrew Bell and David George-Cosh will sift through the details, and we look forward to speaking with CEO Bruce Linton at 10:20 a.m. ET.

DESJARDINS’ MASSIVE DATA BREACH

It was an inside job at the Quebec-based financial co-op, as almost three million clients’ personal information was leaked by a now-fired employee. Yesterday’s disclosure came months after suspicious activity was first detected; which begs the question of why the breach wasn’t disclosed earlier – and what companies should do to protect their users’ data from “malevolent” rogue employees. In a release, Quebec’s securities regulator said the incident is a reminder of “omnipresent risks.”

SHARING NOS AMOURS

The Canadian business tycoons who’ve been working for years to bring Major League Baseball back to Montreal appear to be a giant step closer to achieving their goal amid confirmation work is underway to potentially split the Tampa Bay Devil Rays with Montreal. We’ll dig into the economics of making MLB’s return succeed, if it happens. Full disclosure: I’m a heartbroken Expos fan that still gets goosebumps thinking of Cliff Floyd’s homerun off Greg Maddux in the '94 season.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

- Our Bloomberg partner Doug Alexander has a great piece on how RBC and other banks are catering to athletes (and their sizable salaries). Doug will join The Street and The Open to discuss the bankers’ strategy.

- A massive fire is ripping through an oil refinery in Philadelphia this morning. The Philadelphia Energy Solutions Refining Complex can process 335,000 barrels of oil per day.

- ARC Resources cut its 2019 capex budget to $700 million from $775 million late yesterday, citing weak commodity prices.

- The Globe and Mail is reporting GFL Environmental is planning to take another shot at going public.

- Manulife Financial has a toehold in India. It announced a joint venture today with Mahindra Finance with the intent of expanding “the depth and breadth of fund offerings and retail fund penetration in India.”

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

- Notable data: Canadian retail sales, U.S. existing home sales

