Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

Tragic news out of Italy this morning, with the passing of Sergio Marchionne, 66, just four days after the startling announcement that he was being replaced at Fiat Chrysler as a result of post-surgery complications. We’ll take time to reflect on his remarkable career and legacy in the auto industry.

TRUMP MEETS JUNCKER

Tension could be thick in D.C. when U.S. President Donald Trump meets with European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker and European Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom, with the threat of auto tariffs hanging over their discussions. Trump did some public negotiating last night via Twitter, reiterating his proposal to “drop all Tariffs, Barriers and Subsidies!

CANADA, MEXICO PLOT NAFTA STRATEGY

…Meanwhile, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland will lead a Canadian delegation in Mexico for meetings with current leader Enrique Peña Nieto and president-elect Andrés Manuel López Obrador as they prepare to rev up NAFTA talks again.

Link to advisory: https://www.canada.ca/en/global-affairs/news/2018/07/canadian-ministers-to-visit-mexico.html

MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION SOUNDS ALARM

Mortgage Professionals Canada is painting a miserable picture of the potential fallout from layer upon layer of housing intervention and regulatory changes. “Current policies that create a permanent generation of middle-class renters could increase wealth inequality as the ability to own homes and generate long-term equity becomes more and more difficult," the association warned today. It also estimates 100,000 Canadians have been priced out of the housing market because of new stress tests. We’ll chase it for The Real Economy.

MEG SLAMMED BY A TOP SHAREHOLDER

Highfields Capital Managing Director Daniel Farb has quit MEG Energy's board of directors, and he's giving the oil sands producer a piece of his mind on his way out. "It is my conclusion that the board is intent on reverting back to a legacy of failing to put the best interests of the company and shareholders first," he said in a release late yesterday that’s punctuated with a warning that Highfields “will continually evaluate all options available to it."

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-Canada is getting more of Amazon. Just not HQ2 (at least not yet). The company announced this morning it will build a new fulfilment centre in the Greater Toronto Area (Caledon, to be precise), creating 800 full-time jobs in the process.

-General Motors cut its full-year profit forecast this morning, citing "recent and significant increases in commodity costs" and currency swings. And Fiat Chrysler is also trimming its outlook, with a cut to its revenue and EBITDA forecasts after a disappointing quarter in the Asia Pacific region.

-Shares of Lululemon are trading modestly higher in the pre-market after former Sears Canada CEO Calvin McDonald was named the company’s new CEO.

-Stella-Jones could be the stock to watch today on the TSX after its largest shareholder announced an exit strategy. It's two-pronged: a secondary offering of 8.4 million shares at a big discount to yesterday's close ($40.63 vs $46.87), plus a private placement that will see a group of top pension funds and the company's CEO pick up 13.1 million shares. The railway tie and power pole maker also telegraphed estimate-topping Q2 sales and EBITDA. We'll chase the company.

-CN Rail has raised its full-year profit forecast after easily exceeding second-quarter estimates. We look forward to speaking with CEO Jean-Jacques Ruest this afternoon on The Close.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable earnings: Suncor, Barrick Gold, Goldcorp, Agnico-Eagle Mines, Canfor, Calfrac Well Services, Lundin Mining, Loblaw, Freeport-McMoran, Coca-Cola, General Motors, Ford, Fiat Chrysler, Boeing, Facebook, Visa

-Notable data: U.S. new home sales

-11:30 a.m. ET: U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell

-1:30 p.m. ET: Trump meets with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker

-Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland, Finance Minister Bill Morneau and International Trade Diversification Minister Jim Carr visit Mexico City for meetings with Mexico's president, president-elect, and foreign affairs minister

