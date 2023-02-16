Shares of Shopify are under some significant pressure in the premarket – down more than 10 per cent for the NYSE-listed shares – after the company’s revenue growth forecast fell short of analyst expectations. The company says it expects first-quarter revenue growth somewhere in the high-teens, just shy of the 20-ish per cent estimate among the analyst community. Now, this all comes on the heels of what appears to be a decent showing in the fourth quarter – the company reported adjusted earnings per share of US$0.07 (against expectations for a US$0.02 per share loss) and both revenue and gross merchandise volume came in ahead of expectations. In any case, today’s reaction feels like something of a set-back for the company, which slashed 1,000 jobs last summer and recently announced price hikes for merchants on the platform in a bid to put the company on a path of sustained profitability.

SUCCESSION PLAN IN MOTION AT CENOVUS

Cenovus Chief Executive Officer Alex Pourbaix is stepping back from the C-Suite, handing the reins to current Chief Operating Officer Jon McKenzie after the company’s April 26 annual general meeting. Pourbaix isn’t going too far from his current job, shifting into the role of executive chair, in which the company says he will be focused on external matters relevant to both the company and industry. This includes policy discussions aimed at supporting Canadian energy competitiveness and the Pathways Alliance (that industry group looking to carbon capture – among other things – to get the industry to net-zero emissions by 2050). Pourbaix has been aggressively driving down debt at the oil major, which said in a separate release yesterday that it more than halved its net debt over the last year, paying back $5.3 billion to bring its net debt to $4.3 billion.

DOMESTIC STRENGTH HELPS MANULIFE TOP ESTIMATES

Now this one feels like an interesting role reversal – Manulife’s Canadian operations helped drive a fourth-quarter earnings beat, offsetting a slump in its Asian unit. That’s actually in pretty stark contrast to recent trends for the lifeco, which has leaned on the emerging middle-class in Asia as a catalyst for growth as the mature North American market slows, but it appears those Asian operations have been slow to rebound from the latest rounds of COVID restrictions. In any case, core earnings in the Canadian division were up 22 per cent in the quarter to $350 million, and overall profit came in above analyst estimates. The company is also hiking its quarterly dividend 11 per cent to $0.365 per share. We’re looking forward to getting further perspective today at 10:30 a.m. EST when Jon Erlichman catches up with Manulife CEO Roy Gori.

NUTRIEN SLOWS POTASH RAMP-UP PLANS

The world’s largest fertilizer company is tapping the brakes on it plans to ramp up potash production. Nutrien says it now expects to reach 18 million tonnes of operational capability in 2026, a full year later than earlier forecast. The company expects buyers will be taking a more cautious approach in 2023, in part because of existing inventory drawdowns in Brazil and the United States, and estimates global potash shipments will come in as low as 63 million tonnes this year, down from the historical demand trend of 70 million tonnes. All this plays into the company’s 2023 financial outlook – on top of missing estimates on the top and bottom line in the fourth quarter, Nutrien’s forecast has come in light of analyst estimates, with a view that adjusted EBITDA will be somewhere between US$8.4-US$10 billion this year (analysts were expecting something more like US$10.2 billion.)

TECK SAID TO WEIGH COAL SPINOFF (AGAIN)

Some intriguing reporting from our Bloomberg partners with big implications for Canada’s mining sector this morning. Bloomberg’s reporting Teck Resources is planning to hive off its steelmaking coal business into a new entity, with an announcement coming as soon as next week. This one’s been on a slow boil for some time, if it comes to fruition – reports dating back to 2021 indicated such a move could be in the cards (back then, valuing the unit at US$8 billion), as Teck dials in its focus on the metals division, particularly those (like copper) that are key to the electrification trend. And it all sort of fits, narratively, with Teck’s recent exit from the Fort Hills oil sands project, as it sold its stake for $1 billion to TotalEnergies and Suncor to focus its attention on the mining side of things.

NEWCREST SPURNS NEWMONT’S TAKEOVER ADVANCE

Newcrest Mining is rejecting the initial US$17 billion takeover bid tabled by Newmont Mining, with Newcrest arguing the company is “worth a lot more.” While it doesn’t look like the all-share proposal will pass muster at the moment, Newcrest isn’t exactly slamming the door on Newmont – the company has indicated to Newmont that it’s willing to provide access to limited, non-public information if there’s interest in pursuing further talks. The Canadian implications are clear – Newcrest has a pair of significant assets in British Columbia (Brucejack, which was added to the fold in its US$2.8 billion acquisition of Pretium Resources last year, and a 70 per cent stake in the Red Chris mine, which it acquired for US$806.5 million from Imperial Metals.) If a deal isn’t consummated with Newmont, it’s unclear if another buyer would swoop in for Newcrest – Barrick Gold CEO Mark Bristow said at the time the offer was first announced that he had no intention of entering the fray.

