I just discovered a new index. I often look at the CNN Fear/Greed index as a gauge of sentiment in equities. It swung to fear territory Friday but has since bounced back to neutral. I’ve now discovered that there is a Fear/Greed Index for Bitcoin. And wouldn’t you know that after its worst weekly plunge all year, the index is at a fear reading of 37. The last time it was this low was in March during the Silicon Valley Bank Collapse. Bitcoin is up nearly 20 per cent since then. What’s that old saying about when others are fearful?

Here are the five things you need to know:

Milestones: For those that are summering and haven’t been keeping up with the markets recently here is the Coles notes version. The bond market has notched five consecutive weekly declines, with the U.S. 10-year is hitting the highest level since late 2007. The S&P 500 is trading around a one month low and is down three weeks in a row. The TSX is at a two-month low with nearly 75 per cent of the index down 10 per cent or more from their 52-week high. Today we got another debt downgrade on a bunch of U.S. banks. S&P Global ratings downgraded five banks and warned about the outlook on several others. The reasons are familiar to us by now: waning deposits, increasing funding costs, declining value of securities. Markets are shaking it off today as they look to big tech to pull the index out of a funk and modest stimulus efforts again out of China. But I’m watching a quiet meltdown in big bank stocks. Citi is trading at the lowest level since October 2022, Bank of America is at a one-month low, even mighty JP Morgan is around a one-month low. There are four days until Jackson Hole.

Techlandia: Tech stocks are the main reason futures are looking upbeat. Shares of Shopify are gaining this morning after Wedbush’s Dan Ives started covering the company with a buy rating. Although the price target suggests limited upside of only 13 per cent. Paige Ellis will be reporting on this for us. Meanwhile, Nvidia and Tesla are gaining in the pre-market as uber-bull and Tesla shareholder Ross Gerber combined the two companies in a tweet that says “Nvidia and Tesla. It’s a thing. AI autonomy – GPU with the machines. It’s all coming together…the future is now.” I’ll confess, I don’t really know what that means. Maybe I haven’t had enough caffeine yet. But it’s something to talk about. And finally Microsoft is gaining as it makes concessions in its deal with Activision Blizzard to get approval in the U.K. – the final regulatory holdout.

It's all about the bottom line: When it comes to the retail sector a clear message is being sent by investors. Sales can be poor, but you must show discipline when it comes to the bottom line. Lowe’s delivered on that front. The home improvement retailer is up after profit beat expectations even as same-store sales declined. Investors are taking comfort the decline wasn’t as much as expected. Meanwhile, Macy’s saw a sales slump, but the company was still able to beat profit expectations. Still, the stock is under pressure because margins deteriorated as they resorted to more discounting to clear inventory. Away from the market reaction, both retailers are telling us that there is a slowdown in consumer spending.

Shrinkage: Dick’s Sporting Goods is also painting a picture of a weaker consumer but in a darker way. Profit plunged and was much worse than expected. The company is blaming “shrink” which is the word retailer’s use for theft. They are cutting their sales forecast and announced job cuts. Shares of Nike and Foot Locker are down in sympathy.

Arm and a Leg: U.K. chip designer ARM could finally break the IPO drought in the U.S. The long awaited details came via an SEC filing last night. The SoftBank backed company showed slumping sales and that it recently swung to a loss. There were also no details about valuation though some reports suggest they would be looking for a valuation between US$60 to US$70 billion. Lots of questions to be answered on this one: It has big China exposure, what are the risks? What does this mean for Softbank, which has checkered performance when it comes to investing? Will this be a test for the IPO market? Will we see more IPOs? We will dig into it today.