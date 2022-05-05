Shares of Shopify are down significantly in premarket trading. That’s after the company missed analyst expectations in the first-quarter. The ecommerce giant also announced it is buying logistics firm Deliverr in a cash and stock deal valued at US$2.1 billion.

BCE'S Q1 PROFIT TOPS EXPECTATIONS

BCE's adjusted earnings per share jumped 14.1 per cent in the first quarter, coming in above the average analysts estimates and surpassing pre-pandemic business levels for the first time. Sales for the quarter were in line with expectations coming in at $5.85 billion. The telecom giant also added thirty-four thousand wireless postpaid subscribers in the quarter, also topping expectations. BCE is the owner of BNN Bloomberg through its Bell Media division.

OIL MOVES HIGHER AFTER OPEC+ HIKE

Oil prices rose after OPEC+ ratified a limited production increase following the European Union's proposed ban on Russian imports. The group will nominally increase production by 432,000 barrels a day in June but the group only managed an increase of 100,000 barrels a day in May, indicating the difficulty in lifting output. West Texas Intermediate passed US$109 a barrel after closing 5.3 per cent higher on Wednesday.

U.S. FUTURES LOWER POST FED-POWERED RALLY

U.S. futures are trading in the red a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve boosted its key lending rate – as expected – by half a percentage point, putting an end to the relief rally that came after Chairman Jerome Powell said in a press conference Wednesday that he was "not actively considering" a bigger – 75-basis point rate hike. The 50-basis point increase is the largest since 2000 and marks the central bank's most aggressive move yet in its fight against a 40-year high in inflation. Powell also revealed the Fed's plan to start reducing its bond holdings, which will start with an preliminary amount of US$47.5 billion a month and reach the US$95-billion level within three months.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Surging crude prices helped Europe's largest energy company Shell to nearly triple its first-quarter profit to US$9.13 billion, a trend we've seen across the oil and gas industry, even as some of these major players experience big write-downs from exiting their positions in Russia

Shares of Etsy and Ebay are both down significantly in the pre-market after the companies provided disappointing outlooks for the current quarter, indicating the ecommerce sector is cooling off after a pandemic-fueled boost.

NFI Group has missed analyst estimates in the first quarter and says supply chain woes have weighed heavily on its manufacturing segment. The company also announced that its president and CEO Paul Soubry is taking a temporary medical leave

Bombardier reported first quarter revenue of $1.2 billion, which is below the Street's estimates, but the company has said it is on track towards its full year guidance of more than 120 deliveries

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS