Nov 2, 2023
The Daily Chase: Shopify soars; Barrick beats expectations
BNN Bloomberg,
Here are five things you need to know this morning:
Shopify tops expectations: Shares of Shopify are soaring in the pre-market after the company topped analysts expectations in its latest quarter. Profit, excluding one-time items came in at 24 cents per share, easily beating the 15-cents expectation. Sales for the period came in at US$1.71 billion, an increase of 25 per cent compared to the same quarter a year ago. The Ottawa-based company said it expects strong revenue growth in the fourth-quarter to boost sales for the full year.
New listings up, sales down: Higher mortgage costs continue to weigh on the Toronto real estate market and keep first-time home buyers on the sidelines, according to a new report from the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board. “Record population growth and a relatively resilient GTA economy have kept the overall demand for housing strong. However, more of that demand has been pointed at the rental market, as high borrowing costs and uncertainty on the direction of interest rates has seen many would-be home buyers remain on the sidelines in the short term. When mortgage rates start trending lower, home sales will pick up quickly,” said TRREB President Paul Baron. On a seasonally adjusted basis there were 14,103 new listings in October. That’s nearly three per cent lower than in September but 30 per cent higher than last October. There were 4,867 homes sold last month, which is a five per cent drop from September. Meanwhile, the benchmark price of a home in Toronto fell to $1,125,300 in October, down 1.7 per cent from the previous month.
Panama Congress votes to repeal First Quantum contract: The Congress of Panama has voted unanimously – 63 to zero – to repeal a mining contract with First Quantum Minerals. A final vote is set for today. The Vancouver-based company owns the huge Cobre Panama copper mine in Panama, but the terms of the company’s operating contract and royalty agreement with the government have been controversial. First Quantum stock has dropped almost 50 per cent in the past three days.
Barrick Gold tops Q3 profit expectations: Barrick Gold has reported third-quarter profit that topped the average analyst expectations. Higher gold prices helped the Toronto-based miner earn US$368 million, up from $241 million a year earlier.
BCE Q3 profit down, revenue up from a year ago: BCE has reported third-quarter profit that fell compared with a year ago as revenue edged higher. The parent company of BNN Bloomberg through its Bell Media division earned $707 million, and reported sales increased slightly to $6.08 billion. That compares with $771 million in profit and $6.02 billion of revenue for the same period a year ago. On an adjusted basis, earnings came in at 81 cents per share, which was in line with analyst expectations.
