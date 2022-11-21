The Home Capital saga has ended in a sale of the company. The mortgage lender announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Smith Financial for $44 per share – a 63 per cent premium to Friday’s closing price. The deal comes only a few months after the company disclosed it had rejected an approach from an unnamed buyer that was rejected because Home Capital felt it undervalued the firm. It’s been a fascinating company to watch over the last half decade – from being at the brink of collapse, being bailed out by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, and now to this.

FTX FALLOUT DEEPENS

The fallout from the stunning implosion of Sam Bankman-Fried’s once dominant FTX empire is rippling through crypto markets. Over the weekend, it was revealed that the now-bankrupt FTX owes some US$3.1 billion to its 50 largest unsecured creditors, and that the company and its affiliated units are launching a strategic review of their global assets. That’s stoked worries that other digital-asset outfits will also fail – on that note, our Bloomberg partners reported last week that crypto lender BlockFi could end up filing for bankruptcy within days.

DISNEY SHARES SURGE AS IGER RETAKES CEO ROLE

Shares of Disney are up about eight per cent in the premarket after the shock announcement Bob Iger is replacing his handpicked successor, Bob Chapek, after the latter spent just two years in the top job. Iger, who spent more than four decades at the company – not to mention 15 years in the CEO seat – will retake the reins, effective immediately. Iger’s top tasks include reversing the slide in shares of Disney – set for their biggest annual decline since the 1970s – reigniting user growth at the Disney+ streaming service and navigating a structural decline in the cable TV business.

STOCKS DROP IN HOLIDAY-SHORTENED WEEK

North American equity markets are starting the U.S. Thanksgiving-shortened trading week on the back foot. U.S. futures are all pointing to a negative showing out of the gate, notably the tech-heavy Nasdaq, where futures are down some 0.7 per cent. There are some concerns China may again tighten COVID curbs after a handful of reported deaths over the weekend, and of course, Beijing hasn’t been shy to instituting harsh restrictions at the sign of any cases, curbing economic output. Back to that holiday-shortened week for a moment – while markets will be open until 1 p.m. EST on Friday, trading desks are typically thinly-staffed right after Thanksgiving, and investors don’t enjoy holding the bag if there are significant developments during what is essentially a long weekend.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES