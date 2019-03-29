Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

SNC-Lavalin is blasting the leak of a document that reportedly mapped out a scenario that would see the company move its head office to the U.S. and slash its Canadian workforce in preparation for an eventual wind-up. Canadian Press reported on the "Plan B" that was sketched out in a presentation to the Director of Public Prosecutions when SNC was seeking a remediation agreement. We know how that turned out. And now SNC says it's "unfortunate and deeply concerning" to see the plan go public. Some basic questions:

-How do we reconcile this with CEO Neil Bruce's adamant denial when BNN Bloomberg's Amber Kanwar asked point blank (twice) if he threatened to move the company's head office?

-From a PR perspective, what should SNC do now?

-Between this and other leaks, who's trying to score points?

CANADA'S ECONOMY SNAPS BACK

Canada's economy snapped back in January, expanding for the first time in three months and is posting the strongest growth since last May. Weakness in the oil patch was offset elsewhere, with 18 of the 20 sectors posting gains in the month. The surprisingly strong growth comnes after a spate of warnings about the health of the economy, and it's giving the economy a lift this morning.

MORE AUTO BLUES

Unifor National President Jerry Dias said in a tweet he "demanded" a meeting with Fiat Chrysler after the automaker indicated its intent to scrap the third shift at its assembly plant in Windsor, Ont., with approximately 1,500 direct jobs at stake. We'll chase principals and reaction.

CANADA FIGHTING TRADE FIRES

With regard to the contentious U.S. metals tariffs that appear to be impeding ratification of new NAFTA in Canada, CBC is reporting the feds are considering consultations on more punitive retaliatory measures. And with regard to China turning away Canadian canola: International Trade Diversification Minister Jim Carr and Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau are meeting with industry leaders in Saskatoon today.

BREXIT LATEST

On the day when the U.K. was supposed to break away from the European Union, instead Prime Minister Theresa May is taking another shot at winning parliamentary support for her plan – this time, by holding a standalone vote on the exit strategy, while hiving off the decision on future ties to the EU. We’ll monitor developments.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-Lyft will begin trading on the Nasdaq today after the company raised US$2.34 billion in its initial public offering. Watch for highlights from our Bloomberg partners’ interview with the ride-hailing service’s co-founders.

-Hydro One has selected its new full-time CEO. BC Hydro veteran Mark Poweska takes the reins in early May after a lengthy, highly politicized search.

-Lululemon’s second-largest shareholder, Advent International, is slashing it stake with the sale of five million shares (one million of which were repurchased by the company). Advent’s chairman said his shop will “remain actively involved” with Lululemon.

-Wells Fargo shares are up modestly in pre-market trading after Tim Sloan stepped down as CEO, with the bank’s general counsel appointed interim chief executive on an interim basis. The backdrop is continued fallout from the lender’s fake account scandal.

-Huawei Technologies rotating chairman Guo Ping told Bloomberg the telecom giant is “cautiously optimistic” about 5G prospects this year. Evidently all the negative headlines surrounding the company were no match for fundamentals, with full year revenue rising 20 per cent and profit up 25 per cent.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable earnings: BlackBerry

-Notable data: Canadian GDP, Canadian industrial product and raw materials price indices, U.S. personal income and spending

-11:30 a.m. ET: Finance Minister Bill Morneau discusses Budget 2019 in Quebec City (avail at 1315)

-1:00 p.m. ET: Ontario Premier Doug Ford tours Toyota plant in Cambridge for launch of RAV4 production (plus avail)​

-U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in China for trade talks

