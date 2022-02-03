Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

Canada's banking regulator is bracing for what could amount to a bear market in housing. "In some markets where you had really rapid increase in prices, you could see a fall of 10, 20 per cent," said Peter Routledge, the superintendent of financial institutions, in a podcast with David Herle. He said there's a "speculative fever" right now, but he expects that will ease when rates rise and some semblance of "sanity" returns. As for the role of investors in the market, he said prices have reached a point where “a smart investor would think twice and maybe look at other outlets.” Lots to chew on here, particularly on a day when we’re getting fresh data from the country’s largest housing market.

META PUNISHED

Meta shares are collapsing after Facebook's parent company disappointed investors with slowing fourth-quarter revenue growth, user numbers that trailed expectations, a US$3-billion loss in the Reality Labs (ie, Metaverse) division, and a warning that revenue in the current quarter might rise as little as three per cent. The chief financial officer said Meta is dealing with challenges associated with changing user habits and also the ongoing hit from Apple's changes to its iOS platform. This will be the market-rattling story of the day. And yet analysts are still giving Mark Zuckerberg the benefit of the doubt: as of 6 a.m., there were 51 buy recommendations, nine holds, and two sells. Only one analyst tracked by Bloomberg flipped to a sell from a buy overnight.

BOOM TIMES AT SUNCOR

Much like its peers, the oil sands giant is swimming in cash. Suncor reported a record $3.1 billion in fourth-quarter adjusted funds from operations (more than double year-ago levels), and it swung to a net profit of $1.56 billion. That’s despite a drop in production amid what CEO Mark Little described as “operational challenges.” And even though Suncor is making strides whittling down its debt, it is demonstrating restraint by narrowing its 2022 capital spending plan to $4.7 billion, versus the $5 billion cap that it previously announced.

ENERPLUS EXITING CANADA

For all the good vibes coming from our oil and gas industry these days, not everyone is sticking around for the ride. Enerplus announced it’s planning to exit Canada, as it puts its relatively tiny footprint in this country up for sale. The assets that are being shopped produced 9,100 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the fourth quarter and accounted for just seven per cent of Enerplus’s total output. We’ll address the rationale for pulling up stakes.

HEXO FACING ACTIVIST

The Quebec-based pot producer has a restive investor on its hands who said he’ll launch a proxy fight to bring five fresh perspectives (including his own) into the company’s boardroom in a bid to halt a collapse in shareholder value. “This has to stop,” said Adam Arviv (who claims to have a two per cent stake in Hexo) in a statement last night, adding he thinks the company is in “financial distress” after a series of financings. Naturally, Dave will have all the details.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

BCE delivered a dividend hike this morning alongside results that were broadly in line with expectations. The annual payment to shareholders will rise 5.1 per cent to $3.68 per share. In the fourth quarter, the company's wireless division powered growth that allowed BCE to narrowly exceed the average adjusted profit estimate. We'll speak with CEO Mirko Bibic shortly after 3 p.m.

delivered a dividend hike this morning alongside results that were broadly in line with expectations. The annual payment to shareholders will rise 5.1 per cent to $3.68 per share. In the fourth quarter, the company's wireless division powered growth that allowed BCE to narrowly exceed the average adjusted profit estimate. We'll speak with CEO Mirko Bibic shortly after 3 p.m. Lightspeed Founder Dax Dasilva is handing over the CEO role to the company’s president, JP Chauvet (who joins us at 9:45 a.m.). It’s a tough backdrop for the handover as the commerce technology shares tumble in pre-market trading. Surely the broadly sour mood for tech stocks is factoring into that, but Lightspeed also released fresh financials that include a revenue outlook for this quarter where the low end of the range falls short of the average analyst estimate.

Founder Dax Dasilva is handing over the CEO role to the company’s president, JP Chauvet (who joins us at 9:45 a.m.). It’s a tough backdrop for the handover as the commerce technology shares tumble in pre-market trading. Surely the broadly sour mood for tech stocks is factoring into that, but Lightspeed also released fresh financials that include a revenue outlook for this quarter where the low end of the range falls short of the average analyst estimate. Similar to Meta, Spotify also disappointed with a user-growth forecast for the current quarter that trails the average estimate. Can't help but wonder how the recent controversy surrounding Joe Rogan, and the decision by some artists to yank their material from the platform, will affect Spotify's user base in the coming months.

also disappointed with a user-growth forecast for the current quarter that trails the average estimate. Can't help but wonder how the recent controversy surrounding Joe Rogan, and the decision by some artists to yank their material from the platform, will affect Spotify's user base in the coming months. It’s been a while (err, a few days) since we talked interest rates in this space. So, let’s flag that the Bank of England raised its main policy rate by a quarter point to 0.5 per cent. Interestingly, the vote was 5-4 with those four dissenters calling instead for a half-point hike.

raised its main policy rate by a quarter point to 0.5 per cent. Interestingly, the vote was 5-4 with those four dissenters calling instead for a half-point hike. Extendicare is selling its retirement living business to Sienna Senior Living and Sabra Healthcare REIT for $307.5 million. Extendicare said the deal comprises 1,048 suites in 11 retirement communities and will allow it to focus on long-term care and home health operations.

is selling its retirement living business to Sienna Senior Living and Sabra Healthcare REIT for $307.5 million. Extendicare said the deal comprises 1,048 suites in 11 retirement communities and will allow it to focus on long-term care and home health operations. We’ll watch shares in Standard Lithium this morning after Hindenburg Research announced a short position in the stock.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS