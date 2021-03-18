Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

Investors’ response to the U.S. Federal Reserve’s stand-pat decision and messaging shifted overnight. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield has climbed above 1.7 per cent, while futures are pointing to a weak start for North American equities after the S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P/TSX Composite Index climbed to records on yesterday.

While Chair Jerome Powell made it clear his central bank is nowhere close to scaling back asset purchases, let alone raising rates, markets – and at least one former senior Fed official -- are weighing the risk the Fed could fall behind. “I think the bigger concern is really what happens down the road if the Federal Reserve is really too slow to tighten monetary policy … Then at some point they're going to catch up,” former New York Fed President Bill Dudley told our Bloomberg partners. “And that catching up process could be not very pleasant for financial market participants. But that's still way down the road.” We’ll get former Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz’s perspective this afternoon during Bloomberg Markets.

CHINA-CANADA TENSION

There’s some renewed concern this morning about what awaits Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor after Foreign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau disclosed they will face court hearings in China in the coming days. The pair have been detained in China for more than two years after being apprehended in what looked to be retaliation for the arrest of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou on Canadian soil. Jon Erlichman has some valuable insight on the situation from a source that he’ll share during The Open. And we’ll be mindful of developments at U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s meeting with a China delegation in Alaska, particularly in light of U.S. President Joe Biden’s recent statement that “human beings are not bargaining chips.”

IN CONVERSATION WITH EX-TELUS CFO

Really looking forward to our chat with Robert McFarlane this afternoon. The former chief financial officer at Telus should bring some unique insight to the table on what Rogers’ proposed takeover of Shaw means for the country’s telecom landscape. Don’t miss it at 1:15 p.m.

ANOTHER CHAPTER IN KEYSTONE XL SAGA

The attorneys general of Texas and Montana have launched a lawsuit against U.S. President Joe Biden over his cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline. The suit boils down to a claim that Biden overstepped on a matter of Congressional power. Texas and Montana say they have the backing of 19 other states.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Alimentation Couche-Tard’s adjusted fiscal third-quarter profit rose almost 8 per cent as fuel margins improved and merchandise sales rose, which helped mitigate the impact of a 20 per cent plunge in total revenue as COVID dents the company’s fuel business. Of course, most compelling angle surrounding the company is next steps after failing to buy Carrefour.

adjusted fiscal third-quarter profit rose almost 8 per cent as fuel margins improved and merchandise sales rose, which helped mitigate the impact of a 20 per cent plunge in total revenue as COVID dents the company’s fuel business. Of course, most compelling angle surrounding the company is next steps after failing to buy Carrefour. The Globe and Mail is reporting Canadarm maker MDA is poised to go public (again). The company, formerly known as MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates, was acquired by Northern Private Capital last year.

is poised to go public (again). The company, formerly known as MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates, was acquired by Northern Private Capital last year. Back to central banks for a moment and a theme that’s familiar in this country: Norway’s Norges Bank today said it will “most likely” raise its benchmark rate in the second half of this year. Interesting to see a direct nod in the statement to “the marked rise in housing prices” as an issue the bank “placed weight on.”

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS