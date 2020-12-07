U.S. stock futures are trading in the red as investors take a pause from recent record highs to digest how increased COVID-19 cases around the world could weigh on economic growth in the months to come. Here in Canada, Ontario and Alberta led the provinces with the highest number of new cases reported on Sunday. That came just a day after Quebec pushed above 2,000 daily cases for the first time. Ottawa’s top doctor Theresa Tam is calling on Canadians to continue to follow public health advice despite optimism about a potential vaccine on the horizon.

TRUDEAU TO NAME SABIA AS DEPUTY FINANCE MINISTER: MACLEAN’S

Canada’s Prime Minister is set to name Michael Sabia as the country’s next deputy minister of finance according to Maclean’s magazine. Sabia held the top job at Quebec’s Caisse de dépôt pension fund for 11 years before stepping down earlier this year. Most recently, he chaired the board of the Canada Infrastructure Bank. The magazine reports the announcement will come this week.

MASTERCARD, VISA REVIEWING TIES TO PORNHUB

Mastercard and Visa said on Sunday they are reviewing their business relationship with Pornhub after a New York Times piece last week accused the porn site of hosting videos that depict child abuse and nonconsensual sexual behaviour. Online payment service PayPal cut ties with Pornhub last year. Pornhub is owned by Mindgeek, a private company run from Montreal. Here’s a link to the NYT column.

IN CONVERSATION WITH SUN LIFE'S CEO

Dean Connor is on BNN Bloomberg today at 2:30 p.m. ET, his first interview since announcing he will retire in 2021. He joins Bloomberg Markets to discuss his outlook for the life insurance industry as the pandemic continues.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-Oil prices fall from nine-month high amid surge in COVID-19 cases

-Apple is prepping a series of Mac processors aimed at outperforming Intel’s fastest chips

-A new Bloomberg survey shows Sharon Kozicki is in the lead to be the Bank of Canada’s next senior deputy governor

-China’s exports surged in November

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou due back in Vancouver court for extradition hearing