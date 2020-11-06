Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

The stock market rally is taking a breather this morning as the wait continues to find out who the next president of the United States will be. Futures are pointing to a lower open in New York after four straight days of gains for the S&P 500. And the S&P/TSX Composite is coming off its biggest single-day gain since early June. We’ll watch for any updates from the key battlegrounds of Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Nevada.

JOBS DAY

Job growth slowed in Canada last month as new measures to contain COVID-19 took hold. There were 83,600 positions created in October. While that was a bit more than economists anticipated, it was a sharp deceleration from previous months. And no surprise to see which sector was hit hardest by the clampdown by governments, as 48,000 jobs were lost in accommodation and food services.

RECAPPING BIG DAY FOR BIG BUSINESS IN ONTARIO

Ontario's Progressive Conservative government forecast $99.8-billion in cumulative deficits over three years as spending ramps up to shield the province's economy and its people from the impact of COVID-19. By 2022-23, the province's debt to gdp ratio will be almost 50 per cent. The budget had some treats for the private sector – including upcoming relief on Ontario’s notoriously high hydro rates. We'll touch on this, and discuss yesterday's big news about General Motors bringing truck production back to Oshawa, with Economic Development Minister Vic Fedeli around 8:45 a.m. ET. And we’ll continue the conversation about GM’s surprise announcement with Unifor National President Jerry Dias at 1:30 p.m. ET.

INTACT ON THE PROWL...

We're watching for developments in the brewing M&A file that would see Intact Financial team with Denmark's Tryg A/S to buy and divide London-based RSA Insurance Group. Under the proposed arrangement Intact would pay 3 billion pounds (~$5.2 billion) for RSA's Canadian, U.K. and International units; while Tryg would pay a little more for RSA's ops in Sweden and Norway.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-Lots of news for Telus investors this morning with the company’s Telus International unit bulking up ahead of an anticipated IPO next year by acquiring Ironbridge AI for $1.2 billion. Meanwhile, Telus Corp. is raising its quarterly dividend seven per cent even as it reports at 22 per cent plunge in adjusted third-quarter profit.

-Magna International nudged up its full-year sales forecast after delivering a third quarter that exceeded its own expectations and trounced Bay Street’s profit estimate. It wasn’t a blemish-free quarter, with Magna taking a $337-million pre-tax impairment on an investment in Getrag Transmission. We’re looking forward to discussing Magna’s recovery from COVID-19’s impact with CFO Vince Galifi at 2:30 p.m. ET.

-Peloton Interactive is evidently too popular for its own good. Lots of management commentary in yesterday’s quarterly letter to shareholders about delivery backlogs. That appears to be overshadowing a 232 per cent revenue surge in the fiscal first quarter and jacked-up full-year forecasts. PTON shares have been down more than five per cent in pre-market trading.

-We’re seeing the pandemic’s impact at Uber Technologies, with third-quarter gross bookings down 10 per cent, revenue down 18 per cent and widening net loss. The bright spot was Uber Eats, with gross bookings for the company’s delivery service soaring 134% year-over-year.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable data: Canadian labour force survey, U.S. non-farm payrolls

-Notable earnings: Enbridge, Hydro One, Magna International, Canaccord Genuity, CVS Health

-9:00 a.m. ET: Parliamentary Budget Officer releases "Fiscal Sustainability Report 2020: Update"

-9:45 a.m. ET: Supreme Court of Canada releases judgment in years-old dispute between Mr. Sub franchisees and Maple Leaf Foods stemming from 2008 listeria outbreak (background here)

-11:30 a.m. ET: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes announcement in Ottawa alongside Industry Minister Navdeep Bains and Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc.

-NOTE: Ontario moving Ottawa, Peel Region and York Region tomorrow to Orange-Restrict designation in new tiering of COVID-19 restrictions

