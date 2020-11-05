Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

Global stocks and U.S. futures are extending gains even though it’s been more than 24 hours since polls closed in the U.S. and the world still doesn’t know – with certainty – who the next president will be. But what we learned yesterday is that the likely outcome of a Biden White House and divided Congress would put the brakes on some of the Democrat candidate’s policies that feared Wall Street most.

COUCHE-TARD EXPANDS INTO ASIA

We’ve heard for years that Alimentation Couche-Tard had its eyes on Asia. Late yesterday, it made its move – announcing it’s paying $360 million to acquire Convenience Retail Asia, whose network includes more than 300 Circle K-branded stores. And Couche-Tard clearly isn’t done; it said in a release the deal gives it a platform “to launch its regional growth ambitions.” We’ll chase insight on how far those ambitions could take the company in Asia.

FED DAY

Feels like it crept up on us with all the attention focused on the U.S. election and outlook for fiscal stimulus; but, alas - the U.S. central bank will attract some of the spotlight today. Chairman Jerome Powell has practically been screaming out for fiscal policy to take some of the burden off his central bank; so it will be interesting to see how he fields questions during the 2:30 p.m. ET news conference about the prospect of a Biden White House with a divided Congress.

BUDGET DAY IN ONTARIO

We'll get an update on the long-term cost of fighting COVID-19 in Canada's most populous province today when the Ontario government tables its budget. Last we heard from the province in August, it forecast a $38.5-billion deficit for this year; and Premier Doug Ford recently made it known that Ontario won't balance the books by 2023-24, as previously hoped. Since then, our Jon Erlichman was first to report the province will map out a three-year fiscal outlook today. Jon's reporting also indicated the province has modeled out the possibility of rolling lockdowns for the next year. Greg Bonnell will be ready to break the news when the budget is released this afternoon.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-BCE edged past profit and revenue estimates in the third quarter amid steady performance in its wireless and wireline divisions. Bell Media (which, it must be disclosed, owns BNN Bloomberg) was a drag as revenue slid 16.4 per cent amid advertising weakness compared to the prior year.

-Canadian Tire is really raking it in these days. Take your pick up the remarkable growth figures from the third quarter: same-store sales up 18.9 per cent, ecommerce sales up 132 per cent, profit up 42.5 per cent and seemingly miles ahead of expectations (“normalized” EPS was $4.93; average analyst estimate was $3.46).

-Barrick Gold is raising its quarterly dividend 12.5% while reporting record quarterly free cash flow of US$1.3 billion.

-Aphria shares will be on our radar after the Canadian pot producer made its move into the United States yesterday with the US$300-million cash and stock acquisition of craft brewer SweetWater Brewing Company. Aphria is touting the deal as a springboard into the American cannabis market if/when federal legalization happens.

-Tourmaline Oil could be a stock to watch after it announced the acquisitions of Modern Resources and Jupiter Resources, for a little more than half a billion dollars, to bulk up in the Alberta Deep Basin. Tourmaline also boosted its quarterly dividend by two cents to $0.14/share. (NOTE: We’ll assign a chase for Michael Rose)

-Canadian Natural Resources touted balance sheet strength this morning while pointing to a $1.1-billion reduction in debt during the third quarter and adjusted funds flow that jumped 319 per cent from the prior three-month period.

-Unifor and General Motors announced a tentative labour agreement shortly after 3am this morning, allowing the two sides to avert a potential strike by 1,700 employees.

-The Bank of England today ratcheted up its quantitative easing program by 150 billion pounds and left its benchmark interest rate at 0.1 per cent, while forecasting a contraction in economic output for the fourth quarter.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable data: U.S. initial jobless claims

-Notable earnings: Barrick Gold, Canadian Natural Resources, BCE, Quebecor, Canadian Tire, Open Text, Lightspeed POS, Saputo, Chartwell Retirement Residences, Bombardier, Cronos Group, General Motors, Uber Technologies, Live Nation, Zoetis, The New York Times Co., Cinemark Holdings, Square, Peloton Interactive

-10:00 a.m. ET: Unifor leadership holds news conference in Toronto on negotiations with General Motors

-12:00 p.m. ET: Update on Nevada electoral votes expected to be released

-2:00 p.m. ET: U.S. Federal Reserve releases interest rate decision (plus 2:30 p.m. ET news conference)

-4:05 p.m. ET: Ontario government presents budget

