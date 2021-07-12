Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

After a triple crown of record closes for the major U.S. indices on Friday, futures are suggesting it will be a weak open at the start of trading this morning ahead of a week that’s stacked with potential catalysts. Earnings season is upon us in the United States, where the big banks will dominate this week’s calendar. U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has two days of Congressional testimony coming up. We’ll get an inflation check from the States tomorrow. And, on Wednesday, the Bank of Canada will take the spotlight with a rate decision and monetary policy report, where we could very well see a taper. We’ll set the scene for all of this today.

OFFICE SPACE

We’re looking forward to hearing from Allied Properties REIT Chief Executive Officer Michael Emory this afternoon after he called out banks for not taking a more aggressive approach to hauling their workers back into the office. “They need to find a backbone,” he told The Globe and Mail last week. It was a totally different tone from another major landlord when Dream Office REIT’s Michael Cooper caught up with Greg on Friday. If you missed that, check it out here.

G20 RECAP

Climate change and its impact on the economy is clearly leapfrogging toward the top of the priority list for the world’s most influential economies. A simple CTRL+F search of the communiqué from this weekend’s meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bankers shows 20 references to climate, which was deemed an “urgent priority” that “poses increasing physical and transition risks to macroeconomic outcomes and to regulated financial institutions and financial stability.” On taxation – the other hot topic at the meeting - the group said it expects to see a strategy for implementing the global minimum corporate rate by October.

FEDS TIGHTEN RULES FOR RAILS

The wildfire that devastated Lytton, B.C. has prompted two ministerial orders in the last 72 hours that restrict Canadian Pacific and Canadian National in an attempt to minimize further fire risk. Yesterday, Transport Minister Omar Alghabra unveiled an order that bolsters CN and CP’s responsibilities when there’s “extreme” fire danger level in parts of British Columbia. He also introduced new speed limits at certain temperature thresholds throughout Canada. That came two days after Alghabra halted some rail movement by CP and CN in B.C. for 48 hours. We’ll look into how, if at all, this could exacerbate supply chain bottlenecks.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Virgin Galactic shares have been up more than 5 per cent in pre-market trading after Richard Branson’s company successfully took the lead in a space race pitting billionaires against each other. We’ll get an informed view on money flowing into the sector when Space Capital Founder Chad Anderson joins The Open at 10:40am.

The Alberta Securities Commission is expected to issue a decision today after a hearing last Friday on the tug of war over Inter Pipeline. We’ll be on the lookout.

Shares of Didi Global are slipping again this morning after the ride-hailing service warned of “an adverse impact” on its revenue after 25 of the apps it operates were pulled from app stores for allegedly violating China’s security laws.

