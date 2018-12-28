Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

So many questions about the surprise announcement late yesterday that Columbus-based Green Growth Brands is planning to formally launch a takeover offer for Aphria. Moments ago, Aphria responded to the news, saying it has established an independent board committee to consider the proposal. Worth noting Aphria separately announced late yesterday that Vic Neufeld is giving up his role as chair (while staying on as CEO).

Have to point out Green Growth is deriving the $2.8-billion valuation for its planned offer based from a $7/share financing announced late yesterday (as compared to its $4.98/share closing price on the CSE). In its release this morning, Aphria said GGB’s offer is “based on a hypothetical valuation”. We’ll chase reaction, assess the stakes for Aphria, and dig into GGB’s retail-rich background.

STOCKS SURGE

The TSX Composite Index is coming off its biggest single-day surge since Jan. 22, 2016. Yesterday’s 385-point rally was good enough for a 2.79 per cent gain, with heavyweights RBC, TD, Suncor and Enbridge leading the way higher on a day when only 36 names fell. Meanwhile, futures are pointing to modest gains at the start of trading in New York after another wild day of trading that saw the S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq storm out of the red late in yesterday’s session.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-Tesla is a stock to watch today. The car maker announced today it’s adding Oracle Founder Larry Ellison and Walgreens Boots Alliance exec Kathleen Wilson-Thompson to its board.

-Worth noting the new TPP trade agreement takes effect on Sunday (background here)

-Bloomberg News is reporting Thailand has given its blessing for merger negotiations between TMB Bank and Thanachart Bank, which counts Bank of Nova Scotia as a top shareholder.

-The partial U.S. government shutdown is into a seventh day and looks virtually certain to drag into the new year, with senators only set to reconvene on Monday.

-Bombardier said late yesterday it will sell four Global 6000 business jets to an undisclosed customer. Based on list prices, the sale is worth US$310 million.

