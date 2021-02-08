Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

North American equity markets appear poised to rise at the start of trading, extending the momentum that carried the S&P/TSX Composite Index, S&P 500 and the Nasdaq to closing records on Friday. Over the weekend, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen touted the potential payoff from the Biden administration’s US$1.9-trillion spending package, saying it could help the U.S. reach full employment next year. We’ll stress test that assertion and gather reaction from market professionals today.

OLDER INDEBTED CANADIANS IN 'RACE AGAINST TIME'

Is this what the day of reckoning that Pattie Lovett-Reid has been warning about for years looks like? According to a new study by insolvency trustees Hoyes, Michalos and Associates Inc., older Canadians are now accounting for almost one third of insolvencies in this country, reaching 31.4 per cent compared to 28.3 per cent in 2019. Sure, emergency programs cushion some of the blow from COVID-19, but the study shows Canadian debtors aged 50 and higher owe an average of $65,929 in consumer credit, putting them in a "race against time," as Doug Hoyes described it in a release this morning.

MANAGING COVID

With new daily cases in the province gradually slowing since the alarming spike north of 4,000 in early January, Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to map out a staggered approach to freeing regions from the stay-at-home order that’s been in place since the middle of last month. Today is also the day when the loosening of restrictions in Quebec takes effect.

MUSK DRIVES BITCOIN HIGHER

Elon Musk’s bullish view on crypto isn’t news, but today he’s taking it to a new level. In fact, the commentary comes straight from the automaker he runs, as Tesla disclosed in a regulatory filing that it has invested US$1.5 billion in Bitcoin and said it intends to start accepting the virtual currency as payment for its products “subject to applicable laws and initially on a limited basis.”

LUKOIL WATCH

We won’t let Andrew McCreath’s sleuthing fall off our radar after he connected the dots Friday on why Russian energy giant Lukoil might be on the prowl in Canada’s oil and gas heartland. If you missed it, check out his column and stay tuned for additional insight.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Westport Fuel Systems shares have been up almost 50 per cent in pre-market trading after Reuters reported late Friday that the Vancouver-based cleaner engine maker is on board to support Amazon.com Inc’s rollout of a new fleet of trucks.

Car. Well Health Technologies , which has made headlines during the pandemic as a virtual healthcare provider, announced this morning it’s buying gastro specialist CRH Medical Corp. for US$292.7 million. Well Health has some big-name backing for the deal, with Li Ka-shing participating in a $295.5-million equity raise that’ll help finance the transaction. We’ll speak with Well Health CEO Hamed Shahbazi at 10:40 a.m.

has agreed to be purchased by Drax Group Plc for $385 million. This is what it’s come to in the ultra-competitive coffee market: Second Cup is being sold to Foodtastic for $14 million in cash, plus future considerations from royalties post-closing.

