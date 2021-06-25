U.S. futures are pointing to a positive open as investor optimism in the global economic recovery increases. A big contributing factor to this is the bipartisan agreement reached for U.S. President Joe Biden’s roughly US$1-trillion infrastructure deal. The plan will see new investments in transit, bridges, roads and the electrical grid, among other things, that will bolster U.S. growth. Traders will also be watching for a key inflation indicator at 8:30 a.m. ET today with the release of data on consumer spending.

NIKE JUST DID IT, SHARES SURGE PRE-MARKET

Shares of Nike are up more than 10 per cent in pre-market trading after it provided a better than expected sales forecast for the upcoming year. The athletic wear company easily topped expectations in the fourth quarter, with sales of US$12.34 billion, which was more than $1 billion greater than expected by analysts and driven by strong sales in North America. The company also reported an increase in digital sales, up 41 per cent from last year and 147 per cent from two years ago as people switched to online shopping due to the pandemic.

IT’S BUYBACK TIME, U.S. BANKS CLEAR STRESS TEST

America’s biggest banks are set to get back to business as usual. In another sign that the economy is returning to normal the U.S. Federal Reserve has said big banks, like JP Morgan Chase and Bank of America, are positioned well enough to resume shareholder payouts. The restrictions were put in place last year due to the economic toll of the global pandemic in a bid to protect against loan losses that could have impacted the financial system.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Shares of FedEx are trading lower in the pre-market after the company’s profit forecast missed the street’s expectations and it flagged concerns over finding enough workers

Blackberry trims Q1 loss to US$62 million but misses analyst’s expectations in the first quarter

Hudbay Minerals has resumed full production at its Lalor mine in Manitoba following a fatality last weekend

The Montreal Canadians are heading to the Stanley Cup Final.

A new report from TransUnion shows 70 per cent of Canadians are feeling more optimistic about their financial situation

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS