Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

Stocks are sliding after U.S. President Donald Trump declared tariffs on US$200 billion of Chinese goods will jump to 25 per cent on Friday from the current rate of 10 per cent. Futures are pointing to a sharp drop at the start of trading in New York, while the Shanghai Composite has been down as much as 6.6 per cent. “The Trade Deal with China continues, but too slowly, as they attempt to renegotiate. No!” Trump tweeted yesterday. Could it be a negotiating tactic? Either way, our Bloomberg partners are reporting China is now considering delaying its delegation’s trip to D.C. this week, where talks were expected to resume on Wednesday.

FEDS REPORTEDLY BOOSTING CANADA CHILD BENEFIT

Our CTV News colleagues are reporting the federal government today will unveil another increase to the Canada Child Benefit. According to the report, the maximum annual support will rise to $6,639 per child from the current rate of $6,496. Social Development Minister Jean-Yves Duclos will be out trumpeting the plan at a series of events today. CTV's Chief Financial Commentator Pattie Lovett-Reid will address this, and I'm sure The Real Economy will apply its lens to the news.

SPRING SURGE IN TORONTO HOME SALES

Home sales in Canada’s largest housing market surged 16.8 per cent year-over-year last month, with gains across every property type (led by 21.9 per cent jump in detached home sales); and the average selling price inched up 1.9 per cent. It’s the latest evidence that the Toronto and Vancouver real estate markets are heading in vastly different directions.

OCCIDENTAL AIMS TO WOO ANADARKO WITH MORE CASH

Occidental Petroleum revised the terms of its takeover offer for Anadarko yesterday by dialing up the cash component to US$59 per share (total offer value remains US$76 as the stock swap ratio was lowered); it’s also offering to cover the US$1-billion break fee if Anadarko walks away from its deal with Chevron. If the revised offer wins the day, Occidental says it would sell Anadarko’s African assets to Total for US$8.8 billion.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-Air Canada swung to a surprise first-quarter adjusted profit as yield (an important revenue driver) rose 5.0 per cent in what the company calls a “strong demand environment.” We await additional insight on 737 Max fallout during the conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET.

-Montreal-based Garda World yesterday said it has opted to not make a takeover offer for G4S, whose shares have been down as much as 10 per cent in Copenhagen.

-Ex-Goldcorp CFO Jason Attew isn’t going along for the ride with Newmont, Bloomberg reported late Friday, citing an email from Attew.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable earnings: Air Canada, Sleep Country Canada, Bausch Health, Hudbay Minerals, Cargojet, Great Canadian Gaming, IAMGOLD

9:15 a.m. ET: Social Development Minister Jean-Yves Duclos announcement and avail on Canada Child Benefit in Barrie, Ont. (similar event scheduled for 10:45 a.m. ET in Richmond Hill)

12:15 p.m. ET: U.S. President Donald Trump presents trophy to U.S. Military Academy football team in Rose Garden (watch for any comments re. tariffs)

2:00 p.m. ET: Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz delivers speech at Canadian Credit Union Association and Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce (remarks on bank website at 1:45 p.m. ET, plus news conference)​

