U.S. futures are pointing to a rebound this morning after stronger-than-expected inflation data spooked investors Wednesday. Stocks snapped a record-setting streak earlier this week as concerns about inflation reignited, with consumer prices south of the border rising at the fastest pace in three decades in October. Bond markets are closed in Canada and the U.S. for Remembrance Day and Veterans Day.

CINEPLEX NARROWS Q3 LOSS AS MOVIEGOERS RETURN TO THE THEATRE

Cineplex is reporting a narrower loss in the third quarter as Canadians returned to the theatres following the easing of restrictions across the country. Theatre attendance surged a whopping 429 per cent year-over-year in the quarter, rising from rock-bottom levels when the theatre industry was effectively shuttered. CEO Ellis Jacob joins Bloomberg Markets this afternoon at 2:30 p.m. ET to discuss the company’s ongoing efforts to rebound from the pandemic and his outlook for the key holiday movie season.

ELON MUSK SELLS US$5 BILLION IN TESLA SHARES

Shares of Tesla will be in the spotlight again today after its CEO Elon Musk sold around US$5-billion of shares in the company. The move comes after Musk asked his Twitter followers whether he should sell 10 per cent of his stake in Tesla. He hasn’t sold any shares in the electric car maker since 2016, when he last exercised stock options. A filing released last night by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has revealed that Musk knew some of his shares were slated for sale this week before launching the poll on Twitter.

RIVIAN STOCK SOARS IN MARKET DEBUT

Sticking with the EV space, shares of Rivian soared in the company’s market debut on Wednesday. Shares finished the day up 29 per cent at $100.73. The public debut of the electric truck maker, which has big backers like Amazon.com and Ford Motor Co., is the largest initial public offering of the year.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Canadian Tire is raising its quarterly dividend 10.6 per cent, though the company did miss Q3 earnings estimates as sales growth at its core retail division slowed

Shares of Disney are lower in the pre-market trade after the company missed Wall Street’s Q4 expectations and reported a smaller-than-expected increase in subscribers to its Disney+ streaming service

Shares of Beyond Meat are down almost 20 per cent this morning ahead of the opening bells after the company’s Q4 revenue forecast fell short of analysts’ estimates

