Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

U.S. futures are pointing to a sharply lower open, European stocks are under pressure and most commodity prices are falling as investors absorb yesterday’s reality check from the U.S. Federal Reserve. Yes, the central bank has plenty of tools at its disposal and rock-bottom interest rates appear here to stay for a couple of years (in the words of chair Jerome Powell: “we’re not even thinking about thinking about raising rates.”). But there’s a reason for that: look no further than the wide range of estimates for U.S. unemployment and GDP in the Fed’s projections. We have plenty of investor reaction lined up this morning and will watch for any change in direction. Potentially adding to the market gloom today: Our Bloomberg partners are pointing to isolated second waves of COVID-19 in the United States.

REOPENING ONTARIO

We’ve got the province’s economic development minister, Vic Fedeli, lined up this morning to discuss next steps as stage two of the reopening process begins in most regions (ex-Toronto) tomorrow. We’ll dig into the process with him and get his perspective on what the economy will look like on the other side of the pandemic.

LIBERALS’ EMERGENCY LEGISLATION STALLS

The federal government was stymied yesterday in its attempt to advance its latest emergency COVID-19 legislation, which includes penalties for fraudulent Canada Emergency Response Benefit claims and a one-time disability payment. Bloc Quebecois leader Yves-Francois Blanchet had this rebuke for the government’s tactics in seeking to fast-track its plan: “I believe that this government is trying to behave as if it was a majority government.” The next scheduled opportunity to revisit Bill C-17 is June 17. Take note that Finance Minister Bill Morneau is addressing the House Finance Committee late this afternoon.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-Transat said today it remains “firmly committed” to closing its deal with Air Canada, but it also rattled off a long list of factors that could disrupt the transaction – including the possibility of taking on sources of funding that are offside with the agreement’s covenants. Transat also said it plans to gradually resume flying on July 23.

-A Bay Street star is on the move: Canaccord Genuity announced this morning it’s hiring Gene McBurney to lead its LATAM and Caribbean investment banking operations. McBurney recently retired from the board of GMP Capital, a rival Bay Street firm he co-founded.

-Silvercorp Metals isn’t getting pulled any deeper into the bidding war for Guyana Goldfields, disclosing late yesterday that it will not seek to match the recently-disclosed $1.85/share superior proposal from a foreign-based multinational mining company. Silvercorp will receive a $9-million fee if Guyana formally terminates the previously agreed-upon friendly deal.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable data: U.S. initial jobless claims

-Notable earnings: Lululemon, Transat

-10:30 a.m. ET: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits Regimbal Awards and Promotions to discuss Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy, plus media avail

-3:30 p.m. ET: Finance Minister Bill Morneau and CPPIB CEO Mark Machin among speakers at House Finance Committee hearing on COVID-19 (details: https://www.ourcommons.ca/DocumentViewer/en/43-1/FINA/meeting-36/notice)

-4:00 p.m. ET: U.S. President Donald Trump participates in a roundtable in Dallas on “Transition to Greatness: Restoring, Rebuilding, and Renewing”

Every morning BNN Bloomberg's Managing Editor Noah Zivitz writes a ‘chase note’ to BNN Bloomberg's editorial staff listing the stories and events that will be in the spotlight that day. Have it delivered to your inbox before the trading day begins by heading to www.bnnbloomberg.ca/subscribe