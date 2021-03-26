Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

The blockage of the Suez Canal continues this morning, with no set timeline for dislodging the massive Ever Given ship that’s clogging the crucial pathway for global trade. The latest reporting from our Bloomberg partners indicates the task of freeing the vessel will take “about a week of work and potentially longer.” With every passing day, the bottleneck becomes more severe, with Bloomberg data showing the number of lined-up cargo ships has nearly doubled to 300 from 186 on Wednesday. We’re going to dig a little deeper into the industries that are most vulnerable, where the goods are destined, and how long it will take for consumers to see the impact.

IN CONVERSATION WITH KEITH CREEL

We’ve got the chief executive officer of Canadian Pacific Railway on The Open this morning to shed new light on the blockbuster takeover agreement that lit up our news agenda at the start of the week. What comes next and how will CP win over all the necessary stakeholders to help ensure it closes the $25-billion purchase of Kansas City Southern? We’ll find out shortly after 8 a.m. ET. If you miss it live, go to BNNBloomberg.ca to watch it any time later today.

‘SACRED COW’ SURVEY SAYS…

This is easily the most surprising poll result I’ve seen since we started putting questions to our online audience years ago. The latest BNNBloomberg.ca question is: “Would you vote for a party that imposes the capital gains tax on principal residences?” With more than 8,000 votes tallied so far, 45 per cent said yes and 55 per cent said no. It’s by no means a scientific collection of data, but it does beg deeper exploration after RBC lit up public opinion this week with its call for policymakers to “put everything on the table” in a bid to cool runaway housing markets in this country.

QUEBEC PUSHES OUT BALANCED-BUDGET TARGET

François Legault's Coalition Avenir Québec government is extending the timeline for balancing the province's books. Amid $15 billion in new spending over the next half-decade, Quebec is on track for a $12.3-billion shortfall in the fiscal year that's about to start, up from the previously forecast $8.3-billion deficit. The books are not expected to be balanced until 2028, two year later than the previous goal -- and the government said "offsetting measures" will be implemented to chip away at the deficit once the province hits full employment levels.

FED EASING DIVIDEND, BUYBACK RULES

We'll watch shares of the big U.S. banks today after the Federal Reserve said pandemic-era curbs on dividends and share buybacks will be lifted after June 30 for the large banks who sail through the next batch of stress tests with capital levels above the required threshold. Reminder that Canada’s banks are still prevented from repurchasing shares or raising their dividends as a result of COVID-precautionary measures instituted by the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Telus is raising $1.3 billion in a bought-deal share sale. The big telco said proceeds, which could hit $1.5 billion if the overallotment is exercised, are earmarked for growth opportunities, capital spending and paying down debt.

is raising $1.3 billion in a bought-deal share sale. The big telco said proceeds, which could hit $1.5 billion if the overallotment is exercised, are earmarked for growth opportunities, capital spending and paying down debt. WeWork has reportedly chosen the SPAC path for going public. The Wall Street Journal is reporting the office space operator, whose earlier IPO plans fizzled out in 2019 as controversy engulfed the company, has agreed to a deal with the BowX Acquisition Corp. blank-cheque company.

has reportedly chosen the SPAC path for going public. The Wall Street Journal is reporting the office space operator, whose earlier IPO plans fizzled out in 2019 as controversy engulfed the company, has agreed to a deal with the BowX Acquisition Corp. blank-cheque company. We’ll watch units of Slate Grocery REIT today after the company announced a deal to load up on assets valued at US$390 million in major U.S. cities. The 25 properties are being purchased for US$90 million plus assumed debt. Slate it touting the deal as an opportunity to “materially” expand in New York and Dallas. It also announced it’ll raise $133 million in a bought-deal sale of subscription receipts.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS