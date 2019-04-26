Suncor CEO Steve Williams has been one of the most outspoken members of the Canadian oil sands, and with less than a week left in the top job, he is once again sounding the alarm on Canada’s competitiveness. Williams said Canada’s unclear regulatory and competitive landscape have led many investors to turn their back on both the country’s energy sector and the country as a whole. After 17 years with the energy company, he sat down with BNN Bloomberg’s Tara Weber for a one-on-one discussion to discuss his legacy, what Alberta and all of Canada need to do to regain confidence from investors globally, and reinforced the need to fight climate change.

UBER TO OFFER 180M SHARES IN IPO

Uber Technologies is looking to raise as much as US$9 billion in its initial public offering. The company plans to offer 180 million shares at US$44-$50 each and will make its trading debut next month on the New York Stock Exchange. The ride-hailing company also says PayPal has agreed to buy $500 million in private placement.

AMAZON TOPS Q1 EXPECTATIONS

Amazon beat analyst expectations in the first quarter, but the company is warning it may not be able to do that in Q2. The company is expecting to spend US$800 million to help cut the delivery time for Prime customers in half.

FORD’S TURNAROUND PLAN GAINS TRACTION

Shares of Ford are up almost eight per cent in pre-market trading after it topped Wall Street expectations. The company said demand for its popular pickups and SUVs in North America and deep cuts are helping its US$11-billion restructuring plan to gain traction. Outside North America the Michigan-based automaker was also able to narrow its losses overseas particularly in China.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-Saputo said it's buying specialty cheese business of Lion-Dairy & Drinks in Australia for $265-million

-Green Growth Brands offer for Aphria is officially dropped

-Aecon’s Q1 loss cut in half on higher revenues topping expectations

-Shares of Intel are down almost eight percent in pre-market trading after the company slashed its Q2 forecast

-Starbucks raised its full-year profit forecast after topping analyst expectations

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable earnings: Imperial Oil, Husky Energy, Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Archer-Daniels Midland

-Notable data: U.S. GDP, University of Michigan consumer sentiment index

Every morning BNN Bloomberg's Managing Editor Noah Zivitz writes a 'chase note' to BNN Bloomberg's editorial staff listing the stories and events that will be in the spotlight that day. Today's note was written by Senior Producer Alicia Harvey.