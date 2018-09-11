Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

In the span of a six-minute interview with BNN Bloomberg's Tara Weber yesterday afternoon, Suncor CEO Steve Williams uttered the word “confidence” six times, and it was for all the wrong reasons. As arguably the most powerful voice in Canada’s oil patch, Williams warned this is “an important moment for Canada” as global investors question the country’s ability to get things done. “People are looking and saying, ‘Can we invest here?,’” Williams said. Will Finance Minister Bill Morneau take heed in his fall update? We’ll chase reaction. And, if you missed it, see the full interview here.

Suncor CEO: Trans Mountain failure would pose 'big risk' to economy BNN Bloomberg's Tara Weber speaks with Suncor CEO Steve Williams as Canada's biggest energy company opens its massive Fort Hills project.

IN CONVERSATION WITH VICTOR DODIG

We’ve got our second interview with a Big Five CEO in less than week, with Amanda Lang sitting down this morning with Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Chief Executive Victor Dodig. Watch for it on Bloomberg Markets.

HBC STRIKES A DEAL IN EUROPE

After months of speculation, Hudson's Bay Company announced this morning it will merge its European assets with Austria's Signa Retail Holdings. HBC will combine its Kaufhof business with Signa's Kardstadt and take a 49.9 per cent stake in the combined entity; meanwhile, Signa will acquire a 50 per cent ownership interest in HBC's real estate holdings in Germany. All told, 411-million euros will flow to Canada's oldest retailer almost three years to the day since it closed its takeover of Kaufhof. And it leads us to ponder what other moves Executive Chairman Richard Baker might have up his sleeve to extract value from his real estate empire.

FLORENCE WATCH

The category four hurricane has now triggered storm surge watches, and is expected to approach the North or South Carolina coast on Thursday. We’ll have colour from local residents today courtesy of CTV’s Todd Battis, and we’re reaching out to some Canadian companies with direct exposure to the storm’s anticipated path to find out if they’re taking precautionary measures.

NAFTA WATCH

Negotiations resume today in Washington, D.C. with Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland expected to return to the U.S. Trade Representative’s office at 1100 ET. We will watch for developments.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-BRP traded sharply lower at the start of trading after the Ski-Doo maker announced a secondary offering of 8.7 million shares.

-A new Manpower survey shows 77 per cent of Canadian employers are planning to keep their staffing levels unchanged in the fourth quarter, with only 16 per cent planning to hire more workers.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable data: Canadian housing starts

-10:00 a.m. ET: Former U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen among speakers at Brookings Institution financial crisis anniversary event in Washington, D.C. https://www.brookings.edu/events/day-1-responding-to-the-global-financial-crisis/

-12:00 p.m. ET: CIBC CEO Victor Dodig delivers speech at Empire Club in Toronto

-2:00 p.m. ET: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tours Canada Goose factory in Winnipeg with Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister, holds announcement + media avail

-2:30 p.m. ET: Economic Development Minister Navdeep Bains and Natural Resources Minister Amarjeet Sohi make announcement in Saskatoon

-3:00 p.m. ET: Finance Minister Bill Morneau holds roundtable in Saskatoon (plus media avail)

