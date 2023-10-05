Oct 5, 2023
The Daily Chase: Suncor deal; Changes at BlackBerry
By Amber Kanwar
5 things you need to know to start your trading day
Here are five things you need to know this morning:
Passing time: That the TSX finished up at all is a small miracle given the meltdown in oil. Oil prices continued to slide this morning, now trading at around $82 per barrel, and are on pace for worst weekly decline since March. Everything else rallied to offset the decline in energy on the TSX. The S&P 500 managed much stronger gains, which were broad-based, but definitely led by tech stocks. We are just passing time until tomorrow’s jobs numbers. In the meantime, we can chew on German exports plunging more than expected, weaker French and Spanish industrial output and the U.K.’s construction PMI falling into contraction. We also have a pile of U.S. Federal Reserve speakers today. We will hear from five regional Fed presidents today including two voting members, Kashkari and Barr.
Climbing that (Fort) hill: Today investors will get a chance to react to a big deal announced by Suncor late yesterday. The company is buying a stake in the Fort Hills oil sands mine previously owned by Total of France, for just under C$1.5 billion dollars. An earlier deal to buy all of the French company's Canadian assets was cancelled when ConocoPhillips exercised its right to buy Total's stake in the Surmont project. Suncor CEO Rich Kruger says the transaction addresses a “key uncertainty for the company."
A thousand cuts: The BlackBerry we know is moving farther and farther away from the BlackBerry we knew. The embattled software company announced yesterday it will spin off its “internet of things” business into a separate publicly traded company. While BlackBerry will still retain ownership, the goal is to get it out from under the crushing weight of the cybersecurity business. Their IOT business includes QNX, which makes connectivity software for carmakers around the world. That is the crown jewel right now. Raymond James says that business is high-margin and could grow revenue by 20 per cent. The cybersecurity business has been struggling – it’s been a drag on the bottom line and the source of the last profit warning. There are lots of questions still unanswered: what will happen to the standalone cybersecurity business? Is a big restructuring on the horizon? What does this mean for the company’s ever-diminishing Canadian footprint?
Ghost of Bombardier’s past: Shares of Alstom are plunging by more than 30 per cent in French trading after a profit warning stemming from its purchase of Bombardier’s train business three years ago. Alstom says it is facing delays on a major U.K. rail project which they don’t expect to be completed until 2024 to 2025. Previously they said it should be ready in the first half of this year. This will turn into a major drag on free cash flow. It’s a reminder of the days when Bombardier used to be the issuer of these warnings, but now as a pure play on making private jets, Bombardier is nothing but a ringside observer to this messy show they once starred in.
Can bleach get this out?: Shares of Clorox are under pressure after warning that a recent cyber attack has led to a dramatic plunge in sales. Clorox says sales will be down by as much as 28 per cent. Raymond James downgraded the stock because they are worried the cleaning products company will need to resort to increased promotion to regain lost market share.