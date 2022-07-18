Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

Suncor Energy has reached a truce with activist investor Elliott Investment Management. The agreement will see three new independent directors immediately join Suncor’s board. And the oil sands giant also agreed to conduct a strategic review of its Petro-Canada gas station business. Full details at BNNBloomberg.ca, and we’re chasing down reaction from the investment community.

MARKET WATCH

U.S. futures are suggesting the major markets will jump at the start of trading today, extending Friday’s gains of about two per cent. U.S. bank earnings are again providing direction for investors. Goldman Sachs shares have been up more than four per cent after the Wall Street firm’s trading desks delivered a blowout quarter (notably with fixed income, currencies, and commodities revenue up 55 per cent), which dulled the impact of weakness in Goldman’s investment banking unit. It was a similar narrative for Bank of America, only with more modest revenue growth from trading activity. BofA benefitted from higher interest rates, as net interest income surged 22 per cent year-over-year.

Meanwhile, the price of West Texas Intermediate crude has been up as much as three per cent this morning, undercutting U.S. Joe Biden’s optimism about Friday following his meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman. It should be noted though that the U.S. dollar is trading lower against all the other major currencies this morning, which effectively lifts the price of WTI and other commodities priced in USD.

MACKLEM, FREELAND EYE SOFT LANDING

The two most powerful economic policymakers in this country are talking up the outlook for a soft landing. Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem used the term nine times in his Q&A with the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, based on the transcript that was posted online. What would that soft landing look like? “One and three-quarters growth (next year) is positive growth. The economy is still growing. That's the soft landing. It's not a recession,” he said. And in an exclusive interview with our Bloomberg Television partners this weekend, Deputy Prime Minister/Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said “it is entirely reasonable to hope for a soft landing for Canada.” We’ll stress test that confidence. One encouraging sign: there was a small uptick in optimism about personal finances and the broader economy in the latest Bloomberg Nanos Canadian Confidence index.

WAITING FOR THE FREEDOM DEAL

Friday was the deadline for Rogers Communications, Shaw Communications, and Quebecor to reach a definitive agreement for the latter to buy Shaw’s Freedom Mobile division as Rogers tries to grease the wheels for its takeover of Shaw. Friday came and went without news, however. As did Saturday and Sunday. And so, at least for now, the market is operating in a void of crucial information. A spokesperson for Rogers told us this morning the three companies “continue to pursue” the deal and negotiations are “progressing as expected.” We’ll acknowledge here that when the Freedom deal was announced, the July 15 deadline came with the caveat of “or such other date as agreed by the parties.”

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Toronto-based urban design firm IBI Group has agreed to be acquired by Amsterdam-based Arcadis in an $873-million deal worth $19.50 per share. That works out to a ~30 per cent premium to IBI’s most recent closing price on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Franco-Nevada is paying US$250 million for a gold stream from G Mining Ventures’ Tocantinzinho project in Brazil. It also signed up to participate in a US$116.4-million private placement of G Mining common shares, and will also provide the company with a US$75-million term loan.

Precision Drilling announced this morning it’s paying $38.2 million to acquire High Arctic Energy Services’ well servicing and rentals business.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS