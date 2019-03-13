Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

Sunwing has suspended use of its Boeing 737 Max 8 jets, making it the first Canadian airline to take the planes out of service without waiting for a federal order. But the Toronto-based tour operator made it clear this has nothing to do with safety concerns, saying in a statement its decision was made due to "evolving commercial reasons unrelated to safety, including airspace restrictions being imposed by some of our partner destinations."

Basic questions for today:

-Should Air Canada and WestJet match Sunwing's move? If so, what's the domino effect for their fleets and customers? And if they don't, should they at least adjust their cancellation policies to accommodate anxious fare-holders? WJA and AC fell 3.2 per cent and 3.9 per cent, respectively, yesterday.

-What should Transport Minister Marc Garneau do when so many other nations are shutting their airspace to the jet? We'll get his latest thoughts in a news conference scheduled for 11:00 a.m. ET.

FAA DIGS IN

Aviation regulators in New Zealand, India, Hong Kong and the UAE are among the latest to bar all or some 737 Max models from their airspace. Meanwhile, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration hasn’t budged after declaring yesterday there’s “no basis” to ground the jets.

HEXO BUYING NEWSTRIKE

The latest round of pot sector M&A is playing out this morning, with Hexo agreeing to buy Newstrike Brands in an all-stock deal. Have to flag that BNN Bloomberg previously reported Newstrike was mulling a sale. We’ll address the merits of the deal and request interviews with the CEOs.

ANOTHER CIGARETTE MAKER FILES FOR CCAA

Imperial Tobacco, the Canadian division of British American Tobacco, has been granted protection from creditors — following in JTI-Macdonald's footsteps as the tobacco giants seek shelter from a multi-billion-dollar Quebec class action. Similar to JTI, Imperial Tobacco attempted to turn the tables in its release, pointing out "consumers and governments have been aware of the health risks associated with smoking for decades", and said it could have been forced to pay JTI's share of the class action judgment if it hadn't filed for CCAA.

BREXIT LATEST

After yesterday’s rebuke of Theresa May’s Brexit plan, today U.K. lawmakers will vote (around 3:00 p.m. ET) on whether to tear away from the European Union on March 29 without a deal. Presuming they decide against a messy no-deal secession, tomorrow they’ll vote on whether to request an extension from the EU.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-Nelson Peltz is joining Aurora Cannabis as a strategic advisor. Peltz is a well-known American activist investor; but in his friendly arrangement with Aurora, he’ll “work collaboratively and strategically to explore potential partnerships…” He’s being granted options to purchase almost 20 million shares for $10.34 each.

-Empire Company’s third-quarter sales and profit came a tad short of estimates. However, stripping out labour buyout and store closure costs, Empire says it earned $0.33/share, which is above the average estimate. Same-store sales jumped 3.3 per cent in the quarter.

-Quebecor’s fourth-quarter adjusted profit surged 59 per cent year-over-year, exceeding estimates in the process. The company added 33,100 wireless subscribers in Q4.

-Shares of Adidas have been down as much as 6.4 per cent in Germany after the shoemaker warned of sales slowdown due partly to supply chain shortages.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable earnings: NFI Group

-Notable data: Teranet/National Bank Canadian home price index, U.S. durable goods orders, China industrial production and retail sales

-9:45 a.m. ET: NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and Finance Critic Peter Julian discuss priorities for federal budget

-10:00 a.m. ET: Parliamentary Budget Officer to release reporter “Infrastructure Update: Investments in Provinces and Municipalities”

-10:30 a.m. ET: Canadian Taxpayers Federation hosts annual waste awards

-11:00 a.m. ET: Transport Minister Marc Garneau holds news conference in Ottawa to discuss 737 Max 8 and aviation safety

-​11:00 a.m. ET: Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Environment Minister Rod Phillips make announcement in Cambridge (plus avail)​

-1:00 p.m. ET: House of Commons Justice Committee meets to discuss bringing back Jody Wilson-Raybould for more testimony

-2:00 p.m. ET: Natural Resources Minister Amarjeet Sohi holds media call from CERA Week conference in Houston

-2:40 p.m. ET: Restaurant Brands International presentation at Bank of America Merrill Lynch conference in New York

-~3:00 p.m. ET: U.K. Parliament vote on no-deal Brexit

