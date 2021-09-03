Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

Canada's largest housing market is amplifying affordability concerns today for the hottest economic topic on the campaign trail. The average price of homes sold in the Greater Toronto Area last month climbed to $1.07 million, according to figures released by the local real estate board this morning. That's despite a drop in sales. And so the blame gets pinned on inadequate supply, as the number of new listings collapsed 43 per cent year-over-year. With the federal party leaders throwing everything at the wall to address Canada’s housing problems, we’ll get perspective this morning from the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board’s chief market analyst and pollster Nik Nanos.

U.S. JOBS DAY

Economists estimate 725,000 jobs were created in the United States last month, compared to 943,000 in July. Market futures are flat heading into the release at 8:30 a.m. as traders wait to take their cues from the data.

OIL HANGING ONTO US$70

West Texas Intermediate crude is steady this morning after climbing above US$70 per barrel yesterday for the first time in almost a month. And that helped propel the S&P/TSX Composite Index to yet another set of intraday and closing records as the energy group led the way higher.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Manitoba’s more expansive vaccine passport requirements take effect today. Keep an eye on BNNBloomberg.ca for a cross-Canada look at what governments are doing (or not doing) with proof of vaccination, and how that’s resonating with local business leaders.

We’ll watch Didi Global’s NYSE-listed shares today after our Bloomberg News partners reported the ride-hailing company could fall under state control in an escalation of Beijing’s attempt to rein in data security.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS