Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

Toronto-Dominion CEO Bharat Masrani is shrugging off the bear case against Canada’s banks. “I feel good,” he told BNN Bloomberg's Amanda Lang when asked about the state of TD’s loan book and recent high-profile warning that credit risk is bound to hit the banks. He reserved some of his sharpest comments for any lenders that might be loosening standards on commercial loans. “This is a long game and to play with risk is generally not a good idea,” he said. Watch for the interview today on Bloomberg Markets.

OIL STABLE

Global oil prices are stabilizing this morning after plunging yesterday under the weight of trade worries. Brent and WTI are up a little more than one per cent; and we'll wait to see how the Canadian benchmark fares after yesterday's 9.8 per cent slide that dragged WCS into a bear market from the recent peak in April. It was the biggest single-day drop WCS experienced since Christmas Eve and stretched the discount against WTI to the widest level since late December.

COURT TO DECIDE ON B.C. HEAVY OIL REFERENCE CASE

The British Columbia Court of Appeal will deliver a judgment today in the government's reference case on whether it has the power the restrict the flow of heavy oil in the province. Implications for the taxpayer-owned Trans Mountain pipeline are obvious. Regardless of the decision, odds are the battle will eventually escalate to the Supreme Court. We'll monitor developments.

THERESA MAY’S OWN EXIT

It’s going to be up to someone else to stickhandle Brexit now that U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May has confirmed she will step down as party leader on June 7. We will track market reaction and chase insight on odd-on favourites to succeed her.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-Lions Gate Entertainment shares are slipping in the pre-market after some disappointing fourth-quarter results. The company has been in the news lately amid speculation about a potential sale of its Starz unit

-Torstar announced it’s closing printing and mailroom operations in Hamilton, Ont. in August. The decision affects 178 employees.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable data: U.S. durable goods orders

-9:30 a.m. ET: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Algoma Steel workers in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.

-11:00 a.m. ET: Transport Minister Marc Garneau and Canadian Transportation Agency Chair Scott Streiner to unveil final Air Passenger Protection Regulations at Pearson International Airport (background here)

-12:00 a.m. ET: Alberta Premier Jason Kenney delivers speech to C.D. Howe Institute in Toronto

-12:00 p.m. ET: Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland meets in Toronto with steel industry executives

-12:30 p.m. ET: B.C. Court of Appeal judgment on heavy oil reference case

-3:00 p.m. ET: Conservative Party of Canada Leader Andrew Scheer delivers speech to Canadian Club of Vancouver

