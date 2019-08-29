Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

TD Bank has closed out Big Six earnings season with profit gains in each of its major divisions; most notably 10 per cent growth in the U.S. retail banking unit. Total adjusted profit reached $3.3 billion; nevertheless, it was only enough for an in-line performance in the fiscal third quarter (one penny short of the average estimate, to be precise). And so ends an uncharacteristically choppy quarter for the Big Six. We’ll review the highlights and lowlights.

Also worth noting Canadian Western Bank today narrowly beat profit estimates and nudged up its quarterly dividend (check out CWB’s double-digit loan growth in central and eastern Canada). Meanwhile, Laurentian Bank’s adjusted third-quarter profit slid 13 per cent.

STOCKS RALLY ON CHINA’S SOOTHING TONE

European indices and U.S. futures are firmly in the green this morning after a government spokesperson dialed down the trade rhetoric. “Escalation of the trade war won’t benefit China, nor the U.S., nor the world. The most important thing is to create the necessary conditions for continuing negotiations,” said Commerce Ministry Spokesperson Gao Feng.

U.S. RETAIL WOES

Best Buy CFO Matt Bilunas today referred to “general uncertainty related to overall customer buying behaviour in the back half of the year.” That’s not an encouraging signal for the holiday shopping season. The electronics retailer’s stock is slipping in pre-market trading after some disappointing second-quarter sales. Abercrombie & Fitch is also under pressure in early trading after the apparel retailer scaled back full-year revenue expectations. Both companies said they’re attempting to factor the latest U.S.-China tariffs into their forecasts.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-The Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives is out with a report calling on federal and provincial governments to tighten defined pension plan funding rules, specifically restricting payouts to shareholders if certain thresholds are breached. "It is time for more co-ordinated pension regulation that considers firms’ financial strength rather than simply focusing on the financial status of the pension plan," according to the report (which makes several references to Sears Canada’s demise). We'll address the CCPA's argument in Bloomberg Markets.

-Dow Jones is reporting Alphabet will get into the infrastructure investing business by forming a new joint venture along with its Sidewalk Labs unit and the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan.

-Tim Hortons is aiming to capitalize on Shawn Mendes’ star power, teaming up with the popstar on a new marketing campaign.

-Norbord today said it will scale back activity at its oriented strand board mill in Cordele, Georgia, citing the pull-back in U.S. homebuilding activity

-Dollar General is shaping up as a stock to watch after raising its full-year sales and profit forecasts. Shares are up more than five per cent pre-market. Dollar Tree’s stock is also rising in early trading after managing to raise its full-year profit forecast despite a mixed second-quarter report.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable earnings: Toronto-Dominion Bank, Canadian Western Bank, Laurentian Bank, BRP, Best Buy, Dollar Tree, Dollar General

-Notable data: Canadian current account balance, U.S. GDP

-2:45 p.m. ET: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes announcement in Surrey, B.C. alongside premier John Horgan