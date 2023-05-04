That’s it for TD Bank’s deal to buy up First Horizon after the companies mutually agreed to terminate the US$13.4-billion acquisition amid uncertainty about the timetable for regulatory approvals. TD’s forking over a US$200 million break fee as a result, but that’s a relative pittance, all things considered – given the plunge in shares of U.S. regional banks, the original price tag of the deal was looking pretty rich at this juncture. To wit – shares of First Horizon plunged 43 per cent in the premarket, reflecting the revaluation of the regionals in the wake of the first significant bank failures since the great financial crisis.

SHOPIFY SLASHES JOBS, SELLS LOGISTICS UNIT

Further sign of the times over at Shopify, as the company is again taking a hatchet to its headcount and plotting a new course when it comes to the logistics side of the business. Let’s deal with the headcount first – the company is cutting more than 20 per cent of its staff, the second major job cut in less than a year. The other side of the equation is the sale of most of its logistics business to Flexport in exchange for a 13 per cent equity interest in the company, where it will also gain a board seat. Job cuts aside, that logistics move is a significant development – Shopify shelled out a lot of cash to build out that side of the business, between buying warehouse logistics firm 6 Rivers for US$450 million and shipping services provider Deliverr Inc. for US$2.1 billion. There’s a lot going on here – on top of the Flexport deal, 6 Rivers is getting offloaded to Ocado in a separate deal. To cap it off, investors seem to be cheering the moves – shares of Shopify are up 17 per cent in the premarket.

TELUS TOPS Q1 EXPECTATIONS, RAISES DIVIDEND

A beat is a beat, if only by a penny, as we’ve seen over at Telus. Adjusted basic earnings per share came in at $0.27, modestly topping analysts’ view of $0.26 as the company posted its strongest first quarter of wireless growth since 2010, adding 47,000 subscribers. Postpaid churn – basically, customer turnover – came in at 0.70 per cent in the quarter, and average revenue per user ticked 3.8 per cent higher. The company’s also returning more cash to shareholders, hiking its quarterly dividend by 3.6 per cent to a shade over $0.36 per share.

WIRELESS STRENGTH POWERS BCE IN Q1

Sticking with the telecoms, BCE topped first-quarter expectations as strength in the wireless division helped offset some one-time costs over at the media division. The company added a shade over 43,000 wireless postpaid subscribers in the quarter, helping drive consolidated revenue 3.5 per cent higher. However, the company did flag inflationary cost pressures and regulatory uncertainty as headwinds as things move forward. Couple other bits and bobs – CFO Glen LeBlanc is set to retire as of September, and BCE announced it will acquire cloud-services company FX Innovation (terms of the deal aren’t being disclosed.) BCE is the owner of BNN Bloomberg, through its Bell Media division.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

The public-sector union representing striking Canada Revenue Agency workers have struck a tentative deal to end the labour standoff.

Suncor has struck a deal with Canadian Tire to become the primary fuel supplier to its gas station network, a deal it says will result in a 17 per cent increase in retail fuel sales volume for Petro Canada.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS