Teck Resources controlling shareholder Normal Keevil is signalling he’s willing to play ball if there’s a compelling offer for the company after it completes the spinoff of its steelmaking coal division. In an open letter, Keevil – who essentially controls the company through his super-voting Class A shares – said he’d be open to a sale of the business under the right circumstances, albeit ones he doesn’t think exist within the framework of the proposal Glencore has set forth in its US$23.1-billion takeover offer for the entire business. On that note, Keevil says Glencore’s proposal is “the wrong one, as well as at the wrong time”. In terms of the right deal, that’s an open question. Glencore’s proposal has clearly put Teck in play, with multiple reports Vale, Anglo American and Freeport are circling the base metals business if shareholders approve the planned split later this month.

MARKETS MUTED AS EARNINGS SEASON RAMPS UP

It’s looking like a wait-and-see-session so far as we enter the meat and potatoes portion of earnings season. Futures on the main U.S. indices are flattish to start the week, but all lines are subject to change. On deck, we’ve got more from the money-centre banks south of the border and some of the FAANGs – Tesla and Netflix are of note as the week gets going in earnest. The big themes are clear – higher rates, sticky inflation, and how consumers (and businesses) are dealing with an environment we haven’t seen in quite some time. For our purposes, worth noting the S&P/TSX Composite Index is running six straight days of gains, so we’ll see if today makes it lucky number seven for Toronto’s benchmark.

THE GOOD OL’ HOCKEY GAME, IS THE BEST GAME YOU CAN NAME

And here we go – it’s playoff time. We’ve got a trio of Canadian teams in the NHL playoffs – the Leafs, Oilers and Jets are all in the big dance, and there’s big business in store for the first round. All due respect to our other four teams (albeit none for my moribund Canucks, they know what they did – though Red Wings d-man Ben Chiarot, who has run afoul of this newsletter multiple times, is also missing out and deserves mention,) playoff time is a boon for the hospitality sector. Bars, restaurants and the like are hoping for a robust turnout for the games, especially after a rough few years due to the pandemic (heck, it’s reflected in our GDP prints – back in 2016, when not a single Canadian team managed to make the playoffs, the arts, entertainment and recreation sector’s output fell 3.9 per cent in April due to the lack of participation.) Further to that, it’s big business for Rogers – that $5.23-billion deal for NHL rights doesn’t just pay for itself.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Oil prices are losing steam after a fourth straight week of gains, as a stronger U.S. dollar and concerns over global demand weigh on sentiment.

Home Capital Group has received a “no-action letter” for its acquisition by Smith Financial, clearing a key roadblock for the deal to go through.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS