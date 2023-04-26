We're into crunch time when it comes to Teck Resources' plan to spin out its steelmaking coal business into a new publicly-traded entity. This vote is being seen as something of a referendum on Teck's refusal to engage with Glencore over the latter's US$23.1-billion unsolicited offer for the miner. Glencore's urged Teck shareholders to reject the spin-off so it can in turn buy up the entirety of the company and merge those steelmaking coal assets with its own thermal coal and oil trading division. The tricky bits to this vote are pretty well laid out – Teck's got a dual-class share structure, and while the super voting Class A decision seems like a foregone conclusion (both controlling shareholder Norman Keevil and his ally Sumitomo out of Japan have soundly rejected Glencore's advances), the intrigue comes to how common Class B shareholders view the spinout and Glencore's plan – if fewer than two-thirds vote in favour, it effectively scuttles Teck's plan.

FROM TECK TO….TECH

Tech earnings south of the border kicked off in earnest after the closing bells yesterday, and early signs seem positive. Both Microsoft and Google parent company Alphabet topped expectations in the latest quarter, assuaging some concerns of a pronounced slowdown taking a toll on the tech titans. To run through things briefly – at Alphabet, the bread-and-butter search business managed to weather the economic storm as ad revenue proved resilient, and the company's cloud division posted a profit for the first time. As for Microsoft (and more on it in a bit), that cloud story was a common theme, as revenue from Azure and its other cloud services rose 27 per cent in the quarter (while that's a slowdown from the prior quarter, it did still exceed estimates.) All that is helping boost futures on the tech-heavy Nasdaq, which are up the better part of one per cent.

ROGERS TOPS Q1 ESTIMATES AS SUBS SURGE

There were no signs of a slowdown over at Rogers Communications in the first quarter, as the telco topped profit expectations and rode a surge in postpaid subscriber growth. Quick scorecard of the numbers – adjusted earnings per share came in at $1.09 (against an estimate of $0.95), and wireless postpaid jumped 44 per cent to 95,000 in the quarter (which does not account for the impact of the ~$20 billion Shaw acquisition that just closed.) Speaking of that acquisition and its impact down the line – Rogers did reaffirm its forecast for full-year 2023, where it expects service revenue to grow by as much as 30 per cent (up from the four to seven per cent range pre-Shaw.)

WHEAT GROWERS ASK FOR INTERVENTION IN PSAC STRIKE

Canada's crop industry is getting hot under the collar as the strike action by the Public Service Alliance of Canada drags into its second week, calling on the federal government to allow outside workers to weigh and inspect grain at a Vancouver port. The Wheat Growers Association says unionized inspectors at the Cascadia Terminal have purposefully targeted the port, creating potential delays for grain shipments in what the association decries as “an attack on the Canadian economy”. The strike comes at a delicate time for the industry – you've already got global crop disruptions as an ongoing result of the war in Ukraine, and we're getting up to spring planting season in Canada, which typically sees an influx of temporary foreign workers, who may struggle to get their documents approved due to the nature of the strike, port action aside.

LOWER CRUDE PRICES CRIMP CENOVUS

Something of a mixed bag out of Cenovus in the first quarter – a miss on cash flow per share (a better metric than EPS in this case), a haircut to it production forecast, but a 33 per cent increase to its dividend (to $0.56 per share). It's pretty well a weaker price environment story here – revenue from both the upstream and downstream divisions fell as a result of lower prices, and the company is updating its view of the markets to reflect that, with its price assumption for WTI down two bucks a barrel to US$75. That said, Cenovus does expect its net debt to fall below the $4 billion mark in the fourth quarter, at which point it will start returning 100 per cent of excess free cash flow to shareholders.

MICROSOFT'S ACTIVISION DEAL IN JEOPARDY

As promised, back to Microsoft for a minute – the company's planned US$69 billion deal to acquire Activision Blizzard has been dealt a serious blow after the U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority vetoed the proposed transaction. The antitrust watchdog says the deal would harm competition in the cloud-gaming industry, and that those concerns could not be alleviated by a sale of the likes of the Call of Duty franchise, nor promises that the game wouldn't be ring-fenced within Microsoft's ecosystem. Microsoft isn't taking the veto quietly, vowing to appeal, but Activision investors sure seem spooked – shares are down more than 10 per cent in the premarket.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Embattled U.S. lender First Republic is reportedly exploring divesting up to US$100 billion in assets as it looks to address the mismatch between its assets and liabilities.

Looks like the Calgary Flames are getting a new home to replace the 40-year-old Saddledome after the governments of Calgary and Alberta reached an agreement in principle with Calgary Sports and Entertainment to build a new $1.2 billion arena and entertainment district.

